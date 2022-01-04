Coalition led by the United States: attack with 2 armed drones foiled in Iraq





A US-led coalition official in Iraq said two explosive-laden drones that targeted a military base housing US troops in western Anbar province were destroyed

By QASSIM ABDUL-ZAHRA Associated Press

4 January 2022, 09:53

BAGHDAD – Two drones loaded with explosives targeting an Iraqi military base housing US troops in the western province of Anbar were destroyed on Tuesday, a coalition official said.

It was the second such attack attempt to coincide with the anniversary of the 2020 US airstrike that killed a senior Iranian general near Baghdad airport. On Monday, two armed drones were shot down on their way to a facility housing US advisers at Baghdad airport.

According to the official, fixed-wing drones equipped with explosives were engaged and destroyed by the defensive capabilities of the Ain al-Asad air base. An Iraqi military statement confirmed the attempted attack, saying the drones were shot down outside the airbase’s parameters. The base houses troops from the US-led international coalition fighting the Islamic State group in Iraq.

In Monday’s attack, the drones were brought down by the C-RAM defense system that protects US facilities in Iraq, and no damage or injury was reported in the incident. No group claimed responsibility for the attack, although one of the wings of the drones bore the words Soleimanis revenge, according to the coalition and Iraqi officials.

These are attacks on Iraqi installations and an attack on the Iraqi people and the army that protects them, ”said the leader of the coalition. We maintain a minimal footprint on Iraqi bases.

The coalition no longer has its own bases in Iraq, the official added, speaking on condition of anonymity in accordance with the regulations.

The 2020 US drone strike at Baghdad airport killed General Qassim Soleimani, who was the leader of the elite Iranian Quds force, and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, deputy commander of the Iranian-backed militias in Iraq, known as the Popular Mobilization Forces.

Pro-Iranian Shiite factions in Iraq have vowed revenge for the murder and conditioned an end to the attacks on the US presence in Iraq on the complete exit of US troops from the country.

The US-led coalition formally ended its combat mission supporting Iraqi forces in the ongoing struggle against ISIS last month. Some 2,500 troops will remain as the coalition moves on to an advisory mission to continue supporting Iraqi forces.

Although we have completed our combat mission, we still maintain the inherent right to self-defense, the coalition official said on Tuesday.

Associated Press reporter Zeina Karam in Beirut contributed reporting.

