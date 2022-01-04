One year anniversary of UK distribution of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine





A year ago today, the UK became the first country in the world to administer the Oxford University/AstraZeneca vaccine. The immunization program has been a phenomenal success, saving countless lives and reducing the burden on the NHS

Brian Pinker, 82, is the first person to receive a life-saving vaccine outside of a clinical trial at Oxford University Hospital at 7:30 a.m.

Since then, around 50 million AstraZeneca vaccines have been administered in the UK, saving countless lives and reducing the burden on the NHS without hospitalization.

To mark the anniversary, Minister of Health and Social Services Sajid Javid will visit London’s Immunization Center to thank the hard-working NHS staff and volunteers handing out jabs.

Health and Social Services Minister Sajid Javid said:

The UK-made Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, funded by the government, has played an absolutely vital role in the fight against COVID-19, saving countless lives in the UK and around the world.

I am very proud of the world’s best researchers and scientists responsible for developing the most effective vaccines and treatments and developing the NHS for incredible launches during the pandemic.

The UK’s immunization and booster programs are world-leading, but the rapid spread of omicron mutations makes it more important than ever for people to buy vaccines and boosters to boost their immunity and protect the progress we’ve made this winter. .

The government has invested more than 88 million early in Oxford University teams to help vaccine research, development and manufacturing by supporting vaccine technology since 2016 and the COVID-19 Zap since March 2020.

The National Institute for Health Research (NIHR) has recruited thousands of volunteers and supported researchers across the UK for a Phase 3 clinical trial, laying the groundwork for the independent Medicines and Health Care Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) accreditation. .

About 2.5 billion doses have been distributed for a fee to more than 170 countries. Nearly two-thirds of these went to low- and lower-middle-income countries, with over 30 million doses donated by the UK through COVAX or bilaterally. The UK will donate an additional 20 million doses this year to countries in need as part of the government’s commitment to donate a total of 100 million doses.

Vaccines Minister Maggie Throup said:

The Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is a UK success story and demonstrates what can be achieved when researchers, scientists and government work together.

A cost-saving vaccine has provided billions of people around the world with a way to fight this virus.

Get your vaccines and boosters to protect yourself and your family this winter.

The COVID-19 immunization program is the largest in UK history and has been established with unprecedented speed, with thousands of vaccine centers being quickly established in the UK, with around 98% of people living within 16 miles of an immunization clinic.

The government’s Vaccine Taskforce will secure early access to nearly 340 million doses of the most promising vaccine candidates in advance for all of the UK, Royal vassal states and foreign territories, for rapid deployment once approved by drug regulators. I have been able to do it.

Professor Stephen Powis, NHS National Medical Director, said:

Thanks to the extraordinary efforts of scientists and doctors, the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine was developed in months instead of years, and NHS staff worked tirelessly to distribute the jab to millions of people across the country.

The Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine has played an important role in the largest and most successful immunization program in NHS history. I want to take this opportunity to remind people again that there are still hundreds of thousands of promises available for 1st, 2nd and booster doses. So come forward and stab me.

The UK has led the world in vaccine research, providing results for three of its successful vaccine candidates through large phase 3 trials of its Oxford/AstraZeneca, Janssen and Novavax vaccines. The Novavax trial is the largest double-blind, placebo-controlled trial in the UK, recruiting 15,000 participants from 35 research institutions in just two months.

In the UK, over 133 million COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in just over a year, including around 34 million boosters and third doses, ensuring essential protection against omicrons.

The Get Boosted Now campaign significantly increased vaccination rates (a 45% increase) by administering more than 8 million zaps in just two weeks, when the British Prime Minister set the goal of providing all eligible vaccines on 12 December. Adults in the UK will receive a booster dose by the end of January and have reached their target by Thursday 30 December.

The UK’s NHS broke records for that period, including the highest number of vaccinations recorded per day with 830,000 supplemental jabs (830,000) reported on Saturday 18 December. It is also the day the UK achieved more than 1 million vaccinations, including 1st, 2nd, 3rd and booster doses, a surge from 928,000 the previous day.

Note to editors

UK Government funding for Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccines:

To date, the UK government has invested more than $88 million in funding for vaccine development and manufacturing. This includes 2.6 million through NIHR and UKRI for vaccine research, 20 million for clinical trials, and 65.5 million for early vaccine manufacturing.

The government has also invested $8.75 million to set up a rapid deployment facility at Oxford Biomedica to manufacture the vaccine on a large scale.

The UK government has invested in the Oxford team and technology since 2016 and has invested in a COVID-specific vaccine since March 2020.

The main results that have allowed regulatory approvals have come from phase 3 trials. These results were made possible thanks to the British public, who volunteered thousands of people to take part in the trial, and the National Institutes of Health infrastructure, which facilitated recruitment and supported researchers.

The UK has led the world in vaccine research, providing results for three of its successful vaccine candidates through large phase 3 trials of its Oxford AstraZeneca, Janssen and Novavax vaccines. The Novavax trial is the largest double-blind, placebo-controlled trial in the UK, recruiting 15,000 participants from 35 research institutions in just two months.

