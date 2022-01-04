UK: COVID-19 disrupts public life again, but symptoms are less severe | coronavirus pandemic news





People hospitalized for the omicron surge appear less ill than those hospitalized at the beginning of the epidemic, the vaccine minister said.

People hospitalized for COVID-19 due to a surge in Omicron strains in the UK have less severe symptoms than those hospitalized at the beginning of the epidemic, an official said.

Vaccines and Public Health Minister Maggie Throup said the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations was half what it was a year ago, despite a record high number of COVID-19 cases.

She told Sky News Tuesday that this shows the power of vaccines.

Omicron is the dominant strain in countries accounting for over 90% of infections.

Hospitalizations are increasing, but not tracking the trajectory of daily cases may reflect the effectiveness of the vaccine, the low severity of Omicron, and the delay in people entering hospitals after being infected with COVID-19.

In the UK, which makes up more than 80% of the UK’s population, hospitalizations for COVID-19 have doubled in less than two weeks, rising to more than 14,000, less than a record high of 34,000 last winter.

But the UK’s soaring number of incidents has disrupted public life as schools face a shortage of teachers as employees from various industries self-quarantine, some train operators cancel service and school semesters resume in the UK.

Al Jazeeras Rory Challands, reported in London, said up to 1 million Britons have been ill with COVID-19 or have been absent from work due to self-isolation.

The government has instructed ministers to prepare for the worst-case scenario, where one in four people lose their jobs, he said. If that happens, it will certainly hurt public health services and the transportation network.

According to Throup, British Prime Minister Boris Johnsons’ virus strategy has worked and no further restrictions are needed at this stage, he added.

Prime Minister Johnson took several steps in the UK last month, including making masks compulsory in public transport and in shops under a so-called Plan B approach.

However, he has stopped cracking down on gatherings or business closures while bolstering booster vaccination programs to control the spread of Omicron.

Prime Minister Johnson warned on Monday that the pressure on hospitals would be significant in the coming weeks, but ruled out an immediate change.

He said the new strain was clearly milder than the previous one, and Britain was in a stronger position than at the beginning of the epidemic.

Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, which all have their own COVID-19 rules under control, have all taken some new steps recently.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2022/1/4/uk-covid-19-patients-symptoms-less-severe-minister-says The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

