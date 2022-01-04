United States has more than 1 million new cases of Covid daily in world record





U.S. Army intensive care nurse Captain Edward Rauch Jr. (left) puts a Covid-19 patient on a ventilator at Beaumont Hospital in Dearborn, Mich., December 17, 2021.

Jeff Kowalsky | AFP | Getty Images

The United States has reported a record number of daily single-day Covid cases, with more than one million new infections.

A total of 1,082,549 new cases of the coronavirus were reported on Monday, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, as the highly infectious variant of omicron continues to spread across the country.

The new daily tally brings the total number of confirmed cases in the United States since the start of the pandemic to 56,189,547. In total, the virus has caused at least 827,748 deaths across the country.

The single-day record total may be due in part to delayed reporting from the holiday weekend. A number of states in the United States did not report data on December 31, New Years Eve, and many do not report data on weekends, meaning some of those cases could be from positive tests taken. the previous days.

Nonetheless, as of Jan. 3, the seven-day average of daily new cases in the United States was 480,273, the highest measure of such new cases in any country tracked by Johns Hopkins.

About 98,000 Americans are hospitalized with Covid-19, according to a seven-day average of Department of Health and Human Services data as of Jan. 3, up 32% from a week ago. This figure approaches peak delta wave levels as around 103,000 people were in hospital beds with Covid across the country in early September, but remains below last winter’s high mark of around 137 000 hospitalizations in the United States.

The United States is reporting an average of around 1,200 daily Covid deaths for the week ended Jan. 3, according to data from Johns Hopkins, well below record numbers seen after last year’s holiday season when the The daily average has remained above 3,000 for about a month from January 2021. However, the death toll tends to increase with the number of cases and hospitalizations.

In recent weeks, the United States has seen the omicron variant begin to overtake the previously dominant delta strain of the virus.

The latest available weekly data from the US CDC, ended December 25, estimates that the delta variant accounted for about 41% of cases while omicron made up about 58.6% of US infections.

U.S. health officials have urged Americans to get vaccinated and be boosted against the coronavirus due to concerns over the new variant.

Early studies suggested that Covid vaccines are less effective against the omicron variant compared to the delta strain and other variants. But the same studies indicated that three doses of the vaccine, the two preliminary injections plus a booster significantly increased the level of protection against omicron.

Research has also suggested that the omicron variant causes less serious infections.

The rise of the variant has resulted in thousands of flight cancellations during the holiday season and has caused some businesses and schools to consider temporary closures. Several major Wall Street banks have asked their employees to work from home during the first weeks of January.

CNBC’s Nate Rattner contributed reporting for this story.

Correction: As of January 3, the seven-day average of daily new cases in the United States is 480,273, the highest measure of such new cases in any country tracked by Johns Hopkins. An earlier version misinterpreted the comparison with other countries.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2022/01/04/us-counts-over-1-million-new-daily-covid-cases-in-global-record-.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos