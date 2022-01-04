Adele’s ’30’ is the UK’s biggest album of 2021 – Billboard





New Adele albums are usually greeted with excitement and explosive sales. It certainly was so in her hometown. 30 (Columbia) peaked at number one for several weeks and ended 2021 as the biggest album on the market.

Following their November 19 release, Adele’s fourth LP became the fastest-selling title of the year in the UK, selling 261,000 charts in one week.

Since then, the album has moved to over 600,000 combined sales and has dominated the weekly charts for five cycles, the longest of the year, such as Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour (Interscope).

explore

View the latest videos, charts and news

View the latest videos, charts and news

30 was a popular stocking filler. According to OCC’s 2021 market analysis, the album moved 502,000 copies from “pure” sales, including 448,000 physical units.

This year’s #2 bestseller is Ed Sheeran’s = (Equals via Asylum), which sold over 432,000 units, including 139,000 units in its first week.

ABBA’s comeback received a warm response as Voyage (Polar), the first album using new materials in 40 years, recorded 400,000 chart sales in 2021 and ranked third in the year-end album count. Swedish pop legend is second only to Adele. In terms of decent sales at 387,000.

In fourth place is Rodrigo’s Sour, which has sold over 395,000 copies on the charts, confirming that he’s one of the hottest newcomers of 2021 as a California teenager. Sour is the most-streamed debut album in the UK in 2021 and the most-streamed album this year, accounting for 83% of all streaming.

Queen’s Evergreen Greatest Hits (EMI) made it into the top five. The Career Retrospective hit an astonishing 978 weeks on the official charts (second only to ABBA’s Gold at 1,026 weeks) and is recognized as the UK’s bestseller of all time. album.

The official album survey compiled by OCC, a joint venture between BPI and Entertainment Retailers Assn (ERA), is based on sales of CDs, downloads, vinyl and weighted audio streams.

Official Top 10 Biggest Albums of 2021:1. 30, Adele2. =, Ed Sheeran3. Sailing, Abba4. Sour, Olivia Rodrigo5. Best hit, Queen6. The perfume of the future, Dua Lipa7. The Divide, Ed Sheeran8. Diamond, Elton John 9. 50 Years – Don’t Stop, Fleetwood Mac10. We’re alone in this together, Dave

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.billboard.com/music/chart-beat/adele-30-uk-biggest-album-2021-1235015279/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos