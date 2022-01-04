UK Defense Ministry training officer exposed cyberattack





A retired officer has disclosed a cyberattack that hit the British Department of Defense (MoD) academy and had “significant” impact on the organization.

Air Force Marshal Edward Stringer, who was in charge at the time, told Sky News that the cyberattack was discovered in March 2021.

According to a retired officer, IT outsourcing company Serco detected ‘abnormal activity’, but originally thought it was not malicious and could be due to some sort of IT error.

The British Defense Academy was the target. This organization is responsible for teaching and training thousands of military personnel, Department of Defense personnel, more government personnel, and international students. Courses offered relate to topics including security, strategy, language and information warfare.

While there is no complete explanation of who is responsible, the publication reports that China or Russia are involved in the “possibility”.

Iran and North Korea have also emerged as potential sources of cyberattacks.

“It could be one of them, or it could just be someone looking for a vulnerability to a ransomware attack, a real criminal organization,” Stringer said.

As academy staff struggled to keep the course running, management feared the attack could be used as a “backdoor” for the broader Department of Defense, rather than to disrupt the education system. This prospect had serious consequences and could have potential consequences for national security.

Despite these concerns, Stringer adds that there appears to be no evidence of infringement beyond the Defense Academy.

An investigation has begun and the National Center for Cybersecurity (NCSC) is aware of the cyberattack.

In an interview, Stringer said cyberattacks are “critical but manageable,” and after accounting for the “operating cost” of handling incidents, it has prompted educational institutions to strengthen their security posture and network resilience.

Currently, the IT infrastructure is still being rebuilt, and the Defense Academy will open a new website in the future.

A defense ministry spokesperson told Sky News:

“In March 2021, we became aware of an incident affecting the Defense Academy IT infrastructure. We acted quickly and did not affect the broader DoD IT network. Training at the Defense Academy continued.”

