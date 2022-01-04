Chinese economy could overtake U.S. economy by 2030





SAN FRANCISCO

China’s economy will increasingly depend on state investment, high-tech development, and domestic consumption with less input from its export manufacturing past, as it is expected to overtake the United States in the over the next decade, analysts predict.

China’s GDP is expected to grow by 5.7% per year until 2025, then 4.7% per year until 2030, according to forecasts by the British Advisory Center for Economics and Business Research (CEBR ). Its forecast indicates that China, now the world’s second-largest economy, would overtake the No. 1 ranked US economy by 2030. Credit insurance company Euler Hermes made a similar forecast.

Chinese leaders have pushed over the past decade to rely more on value-added services than on exports from traditional factories, state media said. The China-U.S. Trade dispute and workplace closures in early 2020 due to COVID-19 have increased pressure on manufacturing.

By cutting production from factories in China, foreign multinationals have expanded outside of China, targeting places like Vietnam to avoid rising wages and environmental compliance costs. By relocating to several countries, they hope to avoid any repeat of the COVID-19 lockdowns of early 2020 in China that closed factories.

The Chinese economy totaled $ 15.92 trillion in 2020, and market research firm IHS Markit estimates that it reached $ 18 trillion last year in terms of export manufacturing growth and of capital for new projects. The US economy reached about $ 23 trillion last year, the market research company said.

State investment

The country which is already known for its rapid economic growth over the past 20 years would see the state gain more control over key sectors after intervening in several, including the internet, in 2021, economists expect.

Beijing has the funds and unfettered domestic political power to use China’s grand public treasury to make strategic investments serving the leaders’ national and global goals, said Denny Roy, senior researcher at the East-West Center think tank in Honolulu.

China scored 2.98 in 2018, up from 2.45 eight years earlier and approaching about three times the global average, on the Organization for Cooperation and Development Forum’s Direct Business Control Index. economic.

This means that governments’ direct control over businesses has far exceeded the open economy average and reflects China’s growing emphasis on the state’s role in the economy under Xi Jinping, the group said. Atlantic Council reflection in its October report China Pathfinder: Annual Scorecard.

Growth of technological equipment

Chinese leaders are likely to prioritize technology, especially hardware that doesn’t require constant innovation, as a growth engine, economists say.

State intervention in the Internet sector will not hinder the expansion of semiconductor and infrastructure software, said Zennon Kapron, founder and director of the financial industry research firm based in Shanghai Kapronasia.

If the country becomes self-sufficient in terms of technology and is then able to sell and export the technology-based products and services, then this would be a huge blow to its economy, because [that] is certainly a key driver of US GDP now, Kapron said.

The US economy will continue to grow but steadily until 2030, predicts Kapron.

China has a huge engineering base, but less creativity than it needs to foster wacky ideas that spur the development of new technologies, said Douglas McWilliams, founder and executive vice president of CEBR.

Consumer spending

Domestic spending drove most of China’s economic growth before 2021, as the country reduced its exposure to the world due to the China-U.S. Trade dispute, McKinsey & Co. says in its Consumer Report in China 2021. Supply chains have matured and localized, and its innovative capacities have in turn been strengthened, explains McKinsey & Co.

This trend is expected to continue despite declines in revenue due to lockdowns in the first year of COVID-19, analysts say. The Chinese population is 3.5 times that of the United States, although American consumers are on average richer.

Over the past five years, domestic consumption has become a bigger engine of growth as China’s domestic consumer market has grown significantly in size, said Rajiv Biswas, chief economist for Asia-Pacific at IHS Markit.

Beijing’s leaders aim to create more than 11 million new urban jobs and increase domestic demand and efficient investment, the state-run Xinhua news agency said in mid-2021. These measures, he said, should firmly restore the economy to its pre-pandemic dynamism.

What if China overtakes the US economy?

The status of the world’s largest economy does not confer any automatic advantage over others, economists said, but countries dependent on China’s economy would take note.

There’s no gold medal or anything like that, CEBR McWilliams told VOA. But when you have more money to spend, you have the capacity to influence things, and China will have this capacity to influence things.

China would be in a better position, he said, to advance its Belt and Road initiative, a 9-year effort to build land and sea trade routes across Asia, Europe and Africa in the form of infrastructure projects and investments.

Beijing officials are already leveraging their economy in disputes with other countries, Roy of the East-West Center said. China competes with four Southeast Asian governments over maritime sovereignty, disputes a cluster of islets with Japan, and has entered territorial deadlocks with India since 2017.

The result of this expectation (with China surpassing the United States economically) has been a more daring foreign policy of the PRC (People’s Republic of China) which seeks to settle regional disputes in favor of China and to delegitimize the US regional and global leadership assuming that China is destined to set new rules for international relations, Roy said.

