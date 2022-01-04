COVID: UK records 218,724 cases and 48 deaths at latest daily figures | UK News





Official statistics show that the UK has recorded an additional 218,724 coronavirus cases and 48 COVID-related deaths.

The UK-wide figures were released after the Bank Holiday, and only the UK published figures for deaths and cases.

This is the first time that the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the UK has surpassed 200,000.

Follow real-time COVID updates in the UK and around the world.

For a more accessible video player, please use the Chrome browser.

1:23 Omicron ICU admission is ‘flat’ – Javid

An additional 141,825 had booster jabs for a total of 34,363,986.

An additional 19,158 people received the first dose, bringing the total to 51,820,652. And 29,295 people received the second dose, bringing the total to 47,482,789.

According to the latest NHS England figures, on 3 January, 14,210 COVID patients were admitted to hospitals, of which 777 required mechanical ventilation.

The figure was released as several hospitals declared a major event and nurses demanded more restrictions “without delay”.

In a letter to Health Minister Sajid Javid, the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) said it “cannot afford” the current level of absenteeism as the NHS calls for a “more cautious approach” to the UK’s COVID-19 restrictions.

For a more accessible video player, please use the Chrome browser.

1:37 JCVI heads to ‘how to live with covid’

At a Downing Street press conference, Prime Minister Boris Johnson admitted that hospitals will face greater pressure as the NHS moves to “war-based”.

But he said vaccination and treatment mean the government won’t have to “shut down” the country again, and the Omicron has proven weaker than its predecessor.

Earlier, Javid said there was no data suggesting that the UK would have to go beyond the current Plan B limits, which include masks when working from home and using public transport.

“I think Plan B implementing it was the right approach and absolutely focused on the vaccine program,” he told reporters during a visit to a immunization center in South London.

Whitehall’s officials are “extremely closely watching” the hospital’s capacity as hospitalizations and capacity increase “significantly,” Downing Street said.

However, the prime minister’s official spokesperson said, “We don’t see the same jump in a ventilated bed.

He said that vaccination and “evidence that omicrons could be milder” are “not seeing such a huge wave of conversions to patients in need of the most severe treatment we’ve seen in previous waves, but it’s still putting the NHS under significant pressure.” It means you’re missing out.”.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/covid-19-uk-records-218-724-cases-and-48-deaths-in-latest-daily-figures-12508999 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos