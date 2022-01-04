How Covid cases and deaths evolve as US begins 2022





The omicron variant has helped drive the United States into uncharted territory for the pandemic. The country was reporting on average more than 400,000 new cases of Covid-19 each day as of January 3, easily eclipsing last winter’s record of 250,000. And infections continue to rise, with the number of new cases reported quadrupling since early December.

There are still a lot of uncertainties with the omicron variant: We were still learning exactly how transmissible it is, how likely it is to cause serious illness, and for whom. But we know more now than we knew when it started to spread to the United States.

All the early indications were that omicron was even more heritable than its predecessors, at least in part because of its ability to partially evade pre-existing immunity, and that turned out to be true. While the CDC previously estimated that the variant took over in the United States in mid-December was found to be overestimated, omicron now appears to have overtaken the previously dominant delta variant in its share of new cases in the United States.

As the number of cases increases, the number of hospitalized patients with Covid-19 is also increasing. But, at least so far, hospitalizations aren’t increasing as quickly as infections, giving credence to the theory that omicron causes less severe illness, especially for those vaccinated. Deaths have barely budged in the past month, with around 1,250 new deaths reported each day as of January 3, essentially unchanged from the daily average of 1,125 on December 3. While there is always a lag between newly reported cases and data showing more serious illness, the evidence, including results from biological research, that omicron poses less of a threat to every patient is only growing.

But even though people are less exposed to omicron, the variant still poses a danger and threatens to seriously disrupt daily life and the economy in the weeks to come.

The United States could soon record an average of up to 1 million cases per day. Workers and students will need to stay home when they test positive. The speed of propagation of microns is endangering hospitals, already strained after two difficult years. Even though the proportion of omicron cases that become severe is lower, some states are still registering new highs in the number of intensive care patients with Covid-19 due to the current scale of omicron (and delta ).

Omicron’s current surge represents one of the biggest public health challenges not only of the pandemic but also of our lives, wrote Michael Osterholm and Ezekiel Emanuel, leading public health experts and two members of the team. Biden Transition, in the Washington Post.

The two most important characteristics of the omicron wave

The extraordinary transmissibility of Omicrons has been evident since its first detection in South Africa. But the question was open whether it would also be more dangerous for patients.

At this point, the evidence that omicron leads to milder disease, especially for people with previous immunity, is solidifying. Many people are currently infected with the omicron variant, but at least so far not so many get so sick that they end up in the hospital. Current US trends pointing to less severe disease would align with omicron’s behavior in South Africa and the UK.

New York, one of the earliest omicron hotspots in the United States, reflects trends nationally and globally: new cases have increased nearly 300% in the past two weeks, but hospitalizations ( up 75%) and deaths (a 61 percent increase) have not seen the same exponential growth, although they do tend to increase. California, likewise, saw a 400% growth in two-week cases, but less movement with hospitalizations (up 51 percent) and deaths (down 16 percent) during the same period. The share of their intensive care beds occupied by Covid-19 patients has increased (up to 26% in New York and 14% in California), but the percentage is still much lower than it was during the waves of spring and summer 2020, according to the University of Minnesota Hospitalization Tracker.

South Africa has seen rapid growth in the number of new cases as omicron takes hold, setting a new high of 23,300 per day in mid-December. But cases are now on the decline and deaths have not approached the highs seen over the summer and last winter.

Our world in data

The UK has also not seen a dramatic increase in deaths, although cases and hospitalizations are increasing at a significant rate. Preliminary research in England and Scotland found that omicron sent fewer people to hospital than the delta variant.

The first research on animals explains why. In addition to the protection conferred by vaccination or a previous infection, omicron may not be as likely to cause severe symptoms requiring hospital treatment. A study involving mice suggested that the variant does not penetrate as deep into a person’s respiratory system. It’s when an infection reaches the lungs that pneumonia can develop, and that’s what actually kills most people who die from Covid-19. Less penetration should lead to milder disease.

These animal model data suggest that the clinical consequences of infection with the Omicron variant may be less severe, the authors wrote, but the higher transmissibility could still place a huge burden on health systems, even if a lower proportion of infected patients is hospitalized.

This is omicron’s Catch-22: It is less likely to seriously afflict people, but spreads so quickly that it will always endanger lives and seriously disrupt society and the economy.

Omicron continues to pose a serious threat to the United States healthcare system and economy

It’s a matter of math: the more people who are infected, the more likely it is that the virus will spread to a person (whether unvaccinated, elderly, or immunocompromised) who is more likely to develop severe symptoms requiring hospitalization.

Even though a smaller share of these people will die, thanks to vaccination or omicron being inherently less severe or new antivirals, hospitals can still become so full of Covid-19 patients that they don’t have enough. staff or beds (or both) to attend to anyone in need of that level of treatment.

Hospitals across the country say they are overwhelmed, with some reaching the point of crisis where they lack the staff or the physical capacity to treat each patient to the best of their ability, forcing tough decisions on which patients to prioritize . Even just trying to distinguish omicron from the more severe delta variant in patients could become a barrier to effective treatment. Conditions will only worsen if the number of hospitalizations continues to rise.

Already, some of the states experiencing the worst outbreaks of Covid-19 right now are seeing epidemics straining their hospitals like never before. More than 35% of Ohio’s intensive care beds are currently filled with Covid-19 patients, according to the University of Minnesota tracking project, matching the previous record from December 2020. Illinois and Pennsylvania also appear on the verge of setting new records in Covid-19 Intensive care patients. All three states are at or near their previous highs for all current Covid-19 hospitalizations.

Additionally, those infected are expected to self-isolate for at least five days according to new CDC guidelines. That’s shorter than the previous recommendation of 10 days, but it could exacerbate staffing issues in hospitals, further limiting their ability to care for all patients. In their Washington Post op-ed, Osterholm and Emanuel urged state and local governments to prepare to cut their healthcare workforce by up to 20% as infected doctors and nurses isolate themselves. (Recommended isolation times for infected health workers have also been reduced to seven days, or even less in emergencies.)

Other essential services outside the health system, such as the police and fire department, could also be understaffed as workers test positive and have to self-isolate. Some schools are switching to distance learning due to local outbreaks of Covid-19.

The effect on the US economy of such a prevalent disease remains to be seen. Airlines have canceled thousands of flights over the holidays because too many workers have tested positive for Covid-19. Some economic analysts are speculating that the US economy could contract in the first quarter of 2022 due to a depleted workforce and many people being more careful to avoid the omicron.

Osterholm and Emanuel proselytized a familiar playbook to reduce the spread of microns and lighten the load on the healthcare system and other important short-term services as much as possible: masks, tests, and vaccines.

Vaccines can only do so much good now, with omicron already spreading rapidly and immunity taking several weeks to fully kick in. But wearing high-quality masks can still help prevent transmission. Testing if you think you may have been exposed can help catch infections early and let you know how to isolate yourself to avoid spreading them to others. Experts also urged people to continue testing after becoming ill, only resuming normal activities after testing negative.

None of these interventions will stop omicron on its own; the variant is too contagious to be completely stopped. But they can always help, at a time when the stakes of slowing the spread of Covid-19 remain extremely high.

