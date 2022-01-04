



The government today (Tuesday, January 4, 2022) announced plans to strengthen the powers and punishments to combat savage rabbit raids.

Brown rabbits are widespread throughout the UK, but their numbers are declining. Their population is estimated at less than 500,000 in the UK and is listed as a priority in the UK Biodiversity Action Plan. An iconic sight in the English countryside, the brown rabbit is known for its long black-tipped ears and fast running. They can reach speeds of 45 mph and are most commonly found on arable land and open grasslands. They face a variety of threats, including poaching and habitat loss.

Rabbit rush is an illegal practice used by dogs to chase, catch and kill rabbits, and is a serious problem in some rural areas. In addition to being associated with cruelty to wildlife, rabbit rush has been associated with a variety of criminal activities, including theft, crime victimization, violence and intimidation.

In the amendments proposed to today’s Police, Crime, Sentencing and Court Act, the government strengthens punishments, introduces new crimes, and gives courts the power to disqualify convicted offenders from possessing or disqualifying rabbit hunting laws. Measures have been taken to strengthen enforcement. Dog breeding involves an order to reimburse the expenses incurred when the dog is confiscated into the kennel.

Offers include:

The Games Act (Game Act 1831 and Night Poaching Act 1828) increased the maximum penalty for trespassing in pursuit of a game to an unlimited fine and introduced a prison sentence of up to six months for the first time. Two new crimes: first, break-ins with the intention of using dogs to find or chase rabbits; The second is to equip break-ins with the intention of using dogs to search for or track rabbits, which could face a conviction punishable by an unlimited fine and/or up to six months in prison. New powers to order reimbursement of expenses incurred by police in confiscated kennels in connection with rabbit breeding-related offenses, if convicted by a court. New powers for courts to issue orders disqualifying offenders who own or keep dogs on conviction.

Environment Minister George Eustice said:

There is a persistent group that illegally perpetuates the rabbit course, which creates a challenge for the police.

These new measures will give the police additional powers to file charges and confiscate dogs from owners involved in rabbit raids.

To provide for these measures, the government is tabulating amendments to police, crime, sentencing and court bills for discussion during the January Lords Report phase.

Interior Minister Pretty Patel said:

Illegal rabbit grazing has ravaged rural communities for too long, causing criminal damage and threatening violence and intimidation against farmers and landowners.

Those responsible are often involved in other criminal activities, including drug and gun crimes. I have long supported the necessary reform of our laws to stop rabbit flight, which is why we are acting to prevent more people suffering because of the actions of minorities who break the law.

We are introducing new measures to policing, crime, sentencing and court legislation to empower and arm the police and courts with the necessary powers to combat this crime. They will send a clear message that we will do everything we can to stop those who break the law and keep our rural communities safe.

Chris Sherwood, CEO of RSPCA said:

I was delighted to see the proposal to crack down on rabbit raids. A savage blood sport that sees rabbits being brutally chased, captured and killed by dogs. Its Hour Rabbit course has been entrusted to the history book to which it belongs.

The rabbit rush gang inflicts fear and pain on the rabbits they target, but our rescue team has seen many dogs used in the rush are injured during sports or abandoned when their owners are no longer available. This new law will give police and courts more powers to end this brutal practice and the suffering it causes.

NFU Vice President Stuart Roberts said:

The NFU welcomes a government plan to strengthen the law and finally come up with an amendment that gives rural police and courts the powers they need to tackle the broader problem of rabbit raids and organized crime.

Our members have had to deal with the effects of an illegal rabbit escape for too long, and after many campaigns by the NFU and others over the years, you will be relieved that there is now a light at the end of the tunnel.

I hope this will signal the beginning of a real crackdown on organized criminal gangs that break into fields, free dogs to chase rabbits, cause massive damage to crops and farm property, and threaten people in rural areas.

In May 2021, the government announced that it was planning to introduce a law to crack down on illegal runaways of rabbits as part of the Animal Welfare Action Plan. Today’s announcement marks the government’s recognition of the need for urgent action.

It is part of the government’s broader commitment to support police efforts to improve animal welfare and protect rural communities.

