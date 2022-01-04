United States Supreme Court to rule





Amid the latest wave of COVID-19 omicron cases, the U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments on Friday over whether the Biden administration can force private sector companies to vaccinate or test dozens of million employees.

The court is expected to quickly make a decision that could freeze vax or test warrants on companies with more than 100 workers and the threat of fines or let the Biden plan be implemented, according to legal experts. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration, or OSHA, which regulates workplace safety, said it could start fining companies that fail to follow mandates on Jan.10.

Employers are waiting to see the outcome in court, said Wendell Young IV, president of United Food and Commercial Workers Local 1776, which represents 35,000 union members in Pennsylvania last week.

John S. Ho, OSHA-Workplace Safety Practice co-chair at Cozen OConnor, said companies should develop a list of employee vaccine statuses to show OSHA’s good faith in meeting mandates.

You should have that list in place by January 10, he said. But Ho also advises companies to take a wait-and-see approach to implementing vaccination mandates that could lead some employees to resign.

A business can be fined $ 13,600 per violation. OSHA is expected to primarily enforce the mandate through employee complaints. It is a politically charged question. There is no way to avoid this, Ho said.

The Biden administration says emergency rules could save the lives of 6,500 workers and prevent 250,000 hospitalizations over the next six months, as COVID-19 poses a serious danger to employees where they work. The Inquirer estimates that 1.8 million workers in the Philly area fall under the mandates. Nationally, two out of three employers are covered, representing around 80 million workers.

Businesses, trade associations and 27 states say the Biden administration has overstepped its authority within the workplace safety agency with mandates that appear designed to increase vaccination rates and many workers are unconvinced of the benefits of vaccines.

The case went to the Supreme Court of the United States at lightning speed. OSHA announced the warrants in early November and they were immediately challenged in court. On November 12, the New Orleans Court of Appeals suspended or froze the warrants, saying they were incredibly broad. The ruling added that they raised questions about the virtually unlimited power of governments to control individual conduct under the guise of workplace regulation.

Meanwhile, warrant cases filed across the country were consolidated in the Cincinnati Court of Appeals. A panel of judges lifted the suspension on December 17. COVID has continued to spread, mutate, kill and block the safe return of American workers to work. To protect workers, OSHA can and should be able to respond to hazards as they evolve, the court said in its ruling.

Supreme Court justices will also hear arguments Jan. 7 on whether the federal government can impose warrants on healthcare workers who are employed in Medicare and Medicaid-funded nursing homes and hospitals in a similar case.

What the judges need to weigh is whether this is a public emergency that warrants extraordinary action, Laura Little, a professor at Temple University Beasley School of Law, said of the OSHA case. She said there isn’t a lot of case law dealing with vaccinations.

Michael Dimino, professor at Widener Law Commonwealth in Harrisburg, said the question is whether [OSHA] has taken discretion too far. There has been hindsight on some of these [federal] the agencies are unleashed.

Young, the leader of the food workers union, said he didn’t think the mandates would be onerous and that they would have already implemented them had they not been blocked by the courts.

Young said a vocal minority of its members oppose vaccines. He said some employers have offered incentives for employees to get the jab. JBS, the meat-packing company with a factory in Souderton, offered employees $ 2,100 for the shot, Young said.

