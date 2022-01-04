Covid-19 infections in United States surpass 1 million after vacation backlog





More than a million new Covid-19 infections have been reported in the United States, a sign of the rapid spread of the Omicron variant which, according to public health experts, is only partially captured by official data.

The United States reported a record 1.08 million Covid-19 infections on Monday, with most states scrambling to clear backlogs after a New Years break. Reports have pushed the average over seven days of infections reported daily at 480,273, according to a Wall Street Journal analysis of data from Johns Hopkins University. This level is almost double the peak reached at the height of last winter’s spike in cases.

Data on cases in the United States has always underestimated the true number of infections, according to public health experts. A number of factors make tracking the Omicron outbreak particularly tricky, they said. During the holidays, many states slowed down reporting on key Covid-19 measures, and then began to catch up afterwards. Omicron has also triggered an increase in demand for tests and slowed down the processing of results in some locations. And home test results are often not reflected in state data.

Case data is currently being diluted by all of these complicating factors, said Beth Blauer, data manager for the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, which tracks pandemic numbers around the world.

Hospitalizations for confirmed or suspected cases of Covid-19 reached a seven-day average of 105,138 on Tuesday, according to data released by the US Department of Health and Human Services. That’s up 51% in the past two weeks but below the pandemic peak of 137,510 on January 10, 2021. While Covid-19 testing remains rare in much of the United States, testing was less robust last year, complicating comparisons between pandemic surges.

The number of cases reported in the United States on Monday did not include data from six states, which either did not issue daily reports or resume after their power outage during the holidays. Georgia, on its state dashboard, said it did not report on Monday due to a large amount of data flooding the system.

A Covid-19 test site across the river from downtown Cincinnati in Covington, Ky. Photo: Jeff Dean / Associated Press

The seven-day U.S. average of reported daily Covid-19 deaths was 1,236 on Monday, according to data from Johns Hopkins. This average has remained relatively unchanged in recent weeks. Death reports tend to delay cases by three to five weeks, so many deaths from the Omicron outbreak will likely not appear in the reports until later in January.

Omicron caused about 95% of Covid-19 infections in the United States in the week to January 1, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC estimated that Omicron was responsible for 77% of infections during the week to December 25 and 38% of infections during the week to December 18. The CDC has revised the estimates in recent weeks as the variant has spread.

The Biden administration has doubled its antiviral pill purchases from Pfizer Inc. and has pledged to make 10 million treatments available by the end of June, the company and a senior administration official said. The pill, called Paxlovid, is available in parts of the United States in limited quantities as Pfizer has started to ramp up production. Ten million more treatments will be available in the United States by the end of September, Pfizer said.

Alabama has received 780 courses of Paxlovid, although it is not clear how many were prescribed for those infected, said Scott Harris, Alabama state health official. The state expects to eventually receive more than 3,000 courses of antivirals from Merck & Co. and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics LP, but has yet to obtain any, he said. Paxlovid is currently only available at Walmart Inc. stores, which Dr. Harris says are ubiquitous in Alabama and widely available to residents, including in rural areas.

Spain said more than a million new infections were detected by the end of December. A Covid-19 center in Barcelona on Monday. Photo credit: Jordi Boixareu / Zuma Press

The CDC released a study showing that getting a Covid-19 vaccine during pregnancy did not increase the risk of preterm delivery or delivering an underweight baby. This latest study, which examines data from more than 40,000 births in the United States, joins other smaller studies from Israel and the United Kingdom with similar results.

Previous research has shown that women with symptomatic Covid-19 during pregnancy have a more than twice the risk of being admitted to intensive care and have a 70% increased risk of death compared to symptomatic women who do not. are not pregnant. There is also some evidence that pregnant women who are vaccinated pass protective antibodies to their babies.

The UK on Tuesday recorded more than 200,000 new cases of Covid-19 as Prime Minister Boris Johnson pledged to face the virus with minimal restrictions. We have a chance to weather this Omicron wave without shutting down our country again, Mr Johnson said.

Italy saw infections more than double from the previous week. In Spain, more than a million new infections were detected from December 13 to the end of the year, according to the Spanish Ministry of Health. The number of cases in Belgium increased by 69% in the seven days to December 29, the most recent period for which data was available. Hospitalizations only increased 15% over the same period, and deaths declined 34%.

A new wave of cancellations and delays comes as the surge in Covid-19 infections in the United States has left the airline industry stretched. Photo: Chandan Khanna / AFP / Getty Images

Australia has passed 500,000 cases of Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic amid a worsening Omicron outbreak, while infections have started to accelerate in India and parts of it ‘Southeast Asia who appeared to have the virus under control in recent months.

Australia recorded nearly 48,000 cases on Tuesday, a new daily record. The country eased restrictions on international travel in November and rolled back other measures, including those on the movement of unvaccinated people.

Prime Minister Scott Morrisons pushing to shift the testing burden from dedicated centers to home testing kits has not eased the strain on the healthcare system. The government has resisted calls to distribute free home tests, encouraging supermarkets and pharmacies to order more. Long queues remain in front of testing centers and supermarket and drugstore shelves have been emptied of their kits.

Mr Morrison said hospital data could be inflated by Covid-19 positive patients admitted with other conditions. In the state of New South Wales, home to Sydney, health officials said on Tuesday that 1,344 Covid-19 patients were hospitalized, up from 557 a week earlier.

Australia offers lessons to other countries in Asia that weigh their response to Covid-19 outbreaks against the economic damage tighter restrictions can inflict. About 77% of the Australian population has received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine, according to Our World in Data, a pandemic research project at the University of Oxford.

—Jon Kamp, Sabrina Siddiqui, Jared S. Hopkins, Sarah Toy and Max Colchester contributed to this article.

Write to Anthony DeBarros at [email protected] and to Rhiannon Hoyle at [email protected]

