US hits 1 million daily Covid cases amid spread of omicron variant





The United States struck 1 million new cases of Covid-19 on Monday, according to data compiled by NBC News, highlighting the threat of the omicron variant early in the third year of the pandemic.

Washington, DC and Florida saw the biggest increase in the number of new cases in the past two weeks. Washington has seen Covid cases increase by 902% during this period, while cases in Florida have increased by 744%, according to an NBC News analysis of national and local health data.

The one-day record total may reflect delayed reporting as a number of states failed to release data on New Years Eve and over the holiday weekend.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that the omicron variant now accounts for up to 95 percent of U.S. test samples examined last week, according to modeled projections. But this projection could differ from subsequent estimates.

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization, warned last month that the omicron and delta variants are fueling an alarming trend.

I am very concerned that the omicron, being highly transmissible and spreading at the same time as the delta, is leading to a tsunami of cases, Tedros told a press conference in Geneva on December 29.

However, even though the number of cases in the United States has increased in recent weeks, reported deaths did not appear to be increasing, suggesting that omicron is leading to a milder form of Covid, especially in people who have been vaccinated. .

The general trend that I see is that if you get boosted and catch Covid you end up with bad cold symptoms at worst. It’s not like before where you cough, couldn’t pronounce sentences and were short of breath, Dr. Matthew Bai, an emergency room doctor at Mount Sinai Queens in New York City, told NBC News late last month.

There are obviously exceptions like if you start with a severely weakened immune system your immune response will not be as strong with a boost. But in the average person, a booster will definitely make a difference, Bai added.

The average number of daily hospitalizations in the United States was 93,281 on Monday, a 35% increase in the past two weeks.

In a separate development on Tuesday, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan declared a 30-day state of emergency to tackle an increase in Covid cases, mobilizing 1,000 members of the Maryland National Guard to help health officials in state and local.

