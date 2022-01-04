Nearly 220,000 New Covid Cases Recorded in UK | covid





The UK’s daily Covid cases broke another record with 218,724 reported in the last 24 hours.

In the last seven days, the UK had 1,269,878 people, up 51% from the previous week, according to the latest figures that reflect infections gathered through testing. The actual number of infections is estimated to be much higher, as not all infections are captured by the test program.

The highly contagious strain of Omicron has fueled a sharp rise in coronavirus cases since early December. After taking control of London and other city centers, it quickly spread across the country. The number of daily Covid cases in the UK is three times what it was when waves peaked last winter, driven by the alpha strain first discovered in Kent.

Official figures continue to be affected by confusion over Christmas and New Year, with Tuesday data being four days for Northern Ireland and two days for Wales.

However, data shows that the UK alone had 148,725 cases reported on Tuesday, up from 137,541 the day before, but below the latest high of 162,572 reported on New Year’s Day. This figure does not include reinfection cases.

Data released Tuesday showed that 15,044 COVID-19 patients were admitted to hospitals in the UK, up from 9,546 the week before. In Scotland, the number increased from 599 to 1,147 during the same period. No data were reported for Wales or Northern Ireland on Tuesday.

Although hospitalizations rose sharply due to the omicron wave, the immunity conferred by the vaccine and past infections, coupled with an essentially mild variation, kept daily hospitalizations and bed occupancy significantly lower than their peak in January. Before mass vaccination in the Covid wave last winter, the number of daily hospitalizations in the UK surpassed 4,500 and the number of people hospitalized with Covid peaked at close to 40,000.

In London, there are early signs that cases may stagnate and drop between the ages of 18 and 59. However, the population over the age of 60 continues to increase. It’s unclear whether Omicron will significantly increase hospital admissions as it infects older and more vulnerable people, or if it will provide enough protection to curb hospitalizations through heavy use of covid boosters.

More uncertainty remains about the impact of the mix on Christmas and New Years. Many of the infections that have occurred in the past two weeks have not had time to develop into serious illness, leading to hospitalization. In the next two weeks, things will become clearer and public health authorities are watching the first signs of high hospitalization rates among the elderly, especially in London’s hospitals.

In England, Northern Ireland and Wales, 48 ​​more people have died in the 28 days after testing positive for the virus, the government said. Scotland’s coronavirus death toll has not been updated. Separate figures released by the National Statistical Office show that there are 174,000 registered deaths in the UK, where COVID-19 is mentioned in the death certificate.

