When will the omicron wave peak in the United States?





In Florida, as the incredibly contagious omicron variant spreads, the number of reported COVID cases jumped 948% between December 20 and January 2. In New York, cases have almost tripled. In DC, cases have increased by 485%. The seven-day average of new cases in the United States is now higher than it was at any time during the pandemic. The real number is surely even higher than that since the holidays have delayed reporting, many people who take tests at home do not share their data, and others do not get tested at all.

But in South Africa, where the omicron variant was first detected in late November and then increased, cases quickly peaked: by Christmas week the number of new cases was 30% lower than in the previous week. In the United States, scientists say the current wave of cases is also expected to peak quickly.

Some states are expected to see new infections start to decline by mid-January, said Christopher Murray, director of the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, which predicts the growth of infections around the world. In December, the group predicted that the peak could occur in the United States by the end of January. Now he thinks it will happen even faster. “It will depend on the state,” Murray says. “Some states haven’t started yet, Montana hasn’t started its omicron wave yet. But we would expect peaks between mid-January and mid-February. “

The projection takes into account factors such as the number of people vaccinated and stimulated, the number of people wearing masks and the number of people already infected with a previous COVID variant. (In South Africa, although a lower percentage of people are vaccinated than in the United States, many more had already had COVID before the emergence of omicron). If behavior changes, the number of cases would also change – if 80% of people wore masks, for example, the number of cases at the peak could be halved.

Another projection, researchers at Columbia University, has a similar timeline, suggesting cases in the United States could peak during the week of January 9. In hard-hit New York City, cases could start to decline this week. Despite the wave, there is relatively good news: So far, omicron cases are sending fewer people to hospitals and causing fewer deaths than previous COVID cases. The maximum number of infections may be about five times higher than last winter’s worst peak, but the number of people hospitalized may be similar to last winter, Murray says. But a smaller percentage of very large numbers will still mean a lot of people in the hospital, which could overwhelm them, especially as healthcare workers continue to fall ill themselves. “A massive increase in infections can definitely put a lot of stress on hospital systems in some places,” he says.

