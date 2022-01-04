United States Reports Nearly 1 Million COVID-19 Cases in One Day, Setting World Record





Jan. 4 (Reuters) – The United States set a world record of nearly one million new coronavirus infections reported on Monday, according to a Reuters tally, nearly double the country’s peak of 505,109 reached ago barely a week while the highly contagious variant of Omicron shows no signs of slowing down.

The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients has increased by nearly 50% over the past week and now exceeds 100,000, a Reuters analysis showed, the first time this threshold has been reached since the winter surge a year ago. year.

Overall, the United States has recorded a daily average of 486,000 cases over the past week, a rate that has doubled in seven days and far exceeds that of any other country. Monday’s 978,856 new infections include some cases from Saturday and Sunday, when many states are not reporting.

The average number of deaths per day in the United States remained fairly stable throughout December and early January at around 1,300, according to a Reuters tally, although deaths generally lag behind cases and hospitalizations.

Omicron appears to be much more easily transmitted than previous iterations of the virus. The variant is estimated to account for 95.4% of coronavirus cases identified in the United States as of January 1, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Tuesday.

The World Health Organization said Tuesday that evidence so far suggests that Omicron causes less severe illness. Nonetheless, public health officials have warned that the sheer volume of Omicron cases threatens to overwhelm hospitals, some of which are already struggling to handle a wave of COVID-19 patients, mostly among the unvaccinated.

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan declared a 30-day state of emergency on Tuesday and mobilized 1,000 National Guard members for pandemic response operations as COVID-19 hospitalizations in the State hit a record high of over 3,000. That’s an increase of over 500% over the past seven weeks, Hogan said.

“The truth is, the next four to six weeks will be the toughest time in the entire pandemic,” Hogan told reporters. “Our latest projections to date show hospitalizations for COVID could reach over 5,000, which would be more than 250% higher than our previous peak of 1,952 last year.”

Delaware, Illinois, Ohio and Washington, DC, have also reported record numbers of hospitalized COVID patients in recent days.

The relentless wave has prompted more than 3,200 schools to close their buildings this week, according to Burbio, a site that tracks school disruptions. Schools that have remained open face staff shortages and new concerns over the spread of the virus.

In Boston, where more than 54,000 students returned to class on Tuesday after the vacation, schools superintendent Brenda Cassellius told reporters there were 1,000 staff, including 461 teachers and 52 bus drivers.

“It makes a difficult start to the day,” she said.

In Chicago, the teachers’ union opposed Monday’s return to schools, saying the district needed more stringent protocols such as required tests. Teachers were due to vote on Tuesday to see if they supported remote work from Wednesday.

The Biden administration continued to emphasize large-scale vaccinations and boosters as the best way to protect against serious illness.

The CDC on Tuesday recommended shortening the interval between the second dose of Pfizer-BioNTech’s (PFE.N) COVID-19 vaccine and the booster from six months to five months, a day after the Food and Drug Administration took a similar decision.

Reporting by Joseph Ax, Lisa Shumaker and Maria Caspani; Editing by Colleen Jenkins and Bill Berkrot

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

