UK regional ports fear an unfair Brexit advantage over channel competitors





The UK government plans to introduce post-Brexit customs inspections later this year, warning the body representing the UK’s largest port operators risks undermining the commercial “fair level of competition” for regional ports.

Charles Hammond, chairman of the UK’s major port group, which includes 40 large ports, said government funding for Customs Park risks unduly distorting the market in favor of English Channel ports serving “short straits”. said.

The inland site will be used to conduct physical inspections of imports from the EU, which is scheduled to begin in July.

Hammond’s intervention comes as the government promises to unveil its charging structure for inland border facilities, including its main site in Sevington, Kent, in the new year, which will serve as the basis for rates charged by other British ports.

The government has put £470 million into port infrastructure since Brexit, of which £200m has been distributed to 41 UK ports through the Port Infrastructure Fund to build border inspection facilities necessary for new customs controls.

However, the Port of Dover and Channel Tunnel site at Folkestone lacked physical space and did not need to build a border infrastructure.

Instead, trucks arriving at these “roll-on, roll-off” channel ports will be sent inland for inspection at other UK government-operated sites such as Sevington and Dover White Cliffs. Hammond argued that this gave its own infrastructure a potentially unfair advantage over the ports it financed.

“Governments need to come up with a pricing model that creates a level playing field because they know we have to recoup our operating costs,” Hammond said, arguing that ministers must find a way to pass costs back to the channel ports. .

“To be fair, these costs in the market are [ports] It must be passed on to the benefiting party to decide whether to recover those costs to the customer, freight forwarder, or anyone else.”

Tim Rearden, head of EU exit at the port of Dover, rejected the idea that Dover would be the beneficiary of a customs park built by the UK government or that authorities would return the fee to the port operator.

“It is the government’s choice how the government chooses to recover the costs of operating Sevington,” he added. “User fees may be levied on importers who bring goods to Sevington, but it does not appear to be charging the ferry companies or the port of Dover. Because neither party is a ‘user’ of the site.”

Major Ports Group argues that the Brexit advantage for regional ports will be diminished if Severton is not priced competitively. The regional port expects traffic to increase as EU exporters ship more unaccompanied cargo to the UK to avoid border bureaucracy.

“The transition to Brexit means friction in trade and our members are committed to working fully with government. [of Britain]’ added Hammond.

Major Ports Group estimates that new border facilities at existing ports are only two-thirds funded by the government’s port infrastructure fund, and operators will have to seek a total of £100 million to fill the shortfall.

Richard Ballantyne, CEO of the British Ports Association, a trade organization, said many operators are concerned that the new fares will create a competitive advantage on certain routes.

“Priceing improperly can put the other route at a disadvantage,” he added. “The main problem is that government prices have not been announced yet and the port wants to talk to customers about what this new regime is.”

Those close to the matter said internal discussions about the pricing mechanism continued for months inside Whitehall with the help of private consultants, but no decision was made.

But senior British officials told MPs last month that port operators can expect the government to come up with a system for charging inland sites “early the new year”.

Emma Churchill, head of the Cabinet Office’s Border and Protocol Delivery group, said port operators understand why it’s a “commercial decision” to set their own prices, but wait for the government to announce fees.

“I know they’re a bit disappointed that we haven’t revealed it yet,” she said.

