United States indict Colombian for assassination of Haitian president | Courts news





US authorities have charged a Colombian with participating in a plot to kidnap or kill Haitian President Jovenel Moise, whose assassination in early July plunged the Caribbean nation into political chaos.

In a statement on Tuesday, the US Department of Justice said Mario Antonio Palacios, 43, had been charged with conspiracy to commit murder or kidnapping outside the United States.

He was also charged with providing material support resulting in death, knowing or intending that such material support would be used to prepare or execute the plot to kill or kidnap.

The department alleged that Palacios and others, including about 20 other Colombian nationals and a group of Haitian-American citizens based in Haiti, participated in the plot to kill Moise.

Haitian authorities have said Palacios, a former member of the Colombian military, was part of a group of mercenaries who killed Moise in July.

While the plot initially focused on the kidnapping of the president as part of an alleged arrest operation, it ultimately culminated in a plot to kill the Haitian president, the US Department of Justice said.

Moise was killed in the early hours of July 7, 2021, when a crew of armed men stormed his home in Port-au-Prince, the capital of Haiti. The then Prime Minister, Claude Joseph, said at the time that the assassination was a highly coordinated attack by a highly trained and heavily armed group.

The US Department of Justice said Tuesday that Palacios and others entered the president’s residence in Haiti with the intention and purpose of killing President Moise, and in fact the president was killed.

The department added that if convicted, Palacios faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.

The Miami Herald newspaper and McClatchy first reported on Tuesday that Palacios, also known as Floro, was being held by U.S. authorities and was due to appear in U.S. federal court.

Palacios made a first appearance in Miami U.S. District Court Tuesday afternoon, dressed in civilian clothes with handcuffs tied to a chain around his waist.

Speaking in Spanish, he told the court through an interpreter that he did not know anyone in the United States and that his only income was a Colombian military pension worth around $ 375 per month.

A man seated on a sidewalk watches over the assassination of President Jovenel Moise in Port-au-Prince on July 10, 2021 [Ricardo Arduengo/Reuters]

Murder

Moises ‘murder plunged Haiti, which was already grappling with a political crisis and widespread gang violence during Moises’ years in office, into deeper instability and raised fears of further attacks among residents.

Haitian authorities have arrested dozens of people, including 18 Colombians and two Americans of Haitian origin, in connection with the assassination. But their investigation produced few concrete answers as to why Moise, 53, was killed.

Critics in Haiti have also complained about slow progress, intimidation and witness tampering in the investigation.

Palacios, 43, was arrested in Panama on Monday while being deported from Jamaica to Colombia, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters news agency.

Interpol informed Palacios during the layover in Panama that the US government was extraditing him, said General Jorge Luis Vargas, director of the Colombian police. Vargas said Colombia, Jamaica and the United States were in contact to coordinate the expulsion and extradition of the suspects.

Interpol had issued a red alert for Palacios on charges of attempted murder, armed robbery and conspiracy based on a request from the Haitian government.

Joseph, the former Haitian prime minister, tweeted on Tuesday that Palacioss’s arrest was a step in the right direction and urged authorities to extradite him to Haiti.

I call on the Haitian authorities to collaborate with the American authorities so that, in accordance with the extradition treaty of August 9, 1904, this main suspect in the assassination of President Jovenel is extradited to Haiti to answer the authorities’ questions, wrote Joseph in French.

The Caribbean nation has faced an upsurge in gang violence and kidnappings for ransom since Moises’ assassination. Haiti also struggled to rebuild itself following a devastating earthquake in August, as residents faced crippling fuel shortages and soaring prices.

Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry said he was forced to cancel a speech on the country’s Independence Day on Saturday after gunfire erupted in the northern city of Gonaïves, about 150 km (90 miles ) from Port-au-Prince.

Local media reported that one person died and two were injured in the gunfire which forced Henry and others into hiding and seeking shelter as they exited a cathedral, which Henry was attending. at a mass.

We cannot let bandits from all walks of life, driven by the lowest financial interests, blackmail the state, said Henry, who took office as prime minister less than two weeks after Moise’s death.

Asked about Palacios ‘arrest on Tuesday, a spokesperson for Henrys’ office said the prime minister wanted justice to prevail in the villainous assassination of Jovenel Moise.

