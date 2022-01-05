PS5 Stock – Live: The Latest UK Restocks From Very, Game, AO and More





It’s 2022 and the PlayStation 5 (PS5), launched in November 2020, is still hard to buy in the UK, both online and in stores. Production of Sony game consoles has been slowed by supply problems triggered by the coronavirus pandemic and a global shortage of semiconductors.

But if it’s your New Year’s resolution to finally get your hands on one, don’t be afraid. The IndyBest team is here to help. December was the best month for restocking on record, with multiple restocks from Smyths Toys, Currys, PlayStation Direct, ShopTo,Very,Littlewoods,Game,Studio,Argos,EE,BT,Asda,AO,John Lewis & Partners,Amazon. It remains to be seen whether this trend will continue through January. Yesterday was quiet, but because it was a bank holiday, retailers benefited from the doubts and expected bigger and better things today.

Our live blog provides up-to-date insight into the inventory of all major UK retailers, both online and in-store, as well as details about the rumored launch, as well as the latest PS5 games and snapshot accessories. Keep scrolling for the latest information.

This is what we sign today.

Sadly we haven’t seen any hard-to-find PS5 sightings yet this January, but tomorrow is another day, and it should help us track it down. If you hear that your dealer is monitoring whispers for a new console, please let us know as soon as possible.

Until then our good night!

Eleanor Jones4 January 2022 17:00

If you've helped find a PS5 (or at least provided some moral support while searching), you might be interested in signing up for our free IndyBest newsletter. A must-have product selected by Indiebest experts.

A handy digest in your inbox every Friday morning contains verified reviews from field experts to help you make the most informed choices with your hard-earned cash.

Eleanor Jones4 January 2022 16:00

How to Get PS5 Voucher Code at 1641308422BT

BT offers its customers a helping hand when it comes to acquiring the PS5. BT opens a virtual door and sends customers a unique voucher code instead of being crowded like other retailers.

For example, if you are a BT TV customer or subscribed to BT Sport, you can claim a PS5 voucher code. These will be emailed sporadically and can be used to access the PS5 the next time it’s back in stock on the BT Store. Of course, you still have to pay the regular price, but this system is a neat way to reward BT customers and give them a better chance to secure a console.

Eleanor Jones4 January 2022 15:00

1641304822 Best 4K TV for the new PS5

While waiting for the next PS5 restock, it’s time to think about upgrading your TV. The PS5 outputs video in 4K resolution and can even handle games running at 120 frames per second. Not all TVs are manageable, so if you want to see your new console running at its best, a new TV may be worth it.

We’ve rounded up 9 of the best 4K TVs currently available from manufacturers like Samsung, LG, Sony, Panasonic and more. And the good news is that we don’t have to spend a lot of money to start with 4K TVs priced under 400 on our favorite TVs.

Eleanor Jones4 January 2022 14:00

1641301222 (probably) a year after IKEA’s most brilliant idea

Go back to January 2021 when the Xbox and PS5 were still new (and still can’t find them anywhere). Then a Reddit user might remember this great Ikea hack they found in the store.

Knowing that many customers are eagerly looking for new consoles, Ikea has created and showcased full-scale models so that everyone can make sure they fit their TV rig.

But we haven’t really found this in our local IKEA store yet, so if you need dimensions, we’ll need some info on PS5 sizes.

The digital edition is slightly thinner because it doesn’t have a disk drive, but it’s the same height when both consoles are upright.

It measures 390 mm high and 260 mm deep, with the disc edition measuring 104 mm thick and the digital edition measuring 92 mm. Both consoles are designed to stand upright, but they also come with a plastic stand so they can lay on their side, which is likely the only way most buyers can mount the console under their TV.

(Reddit/@TomaccoTastesLikeGma)

Eleanor Jones4 January 2022 13:00

1641299424 When was the last time Very restocked the PS5?

It took a long time compared to other retailers as the PS5 was last in stock on Tuesday, December 14th.

However, you should keep an eye on the Very drops as they usually last for hours rather than minutes.

Eleanor Jones4 January 2022 12:30

16412976221 Tech bargaining on the sale in January

It’s finally 2022 and sales started in January. Black Friday’s fanfare may be lacking, but New Year’s sales are still strong. We won’t see discounts like this until we have an Amazons Prime Day event in the summer. So now is the time to close the deal, especially when it comes to tech jobs.

We’ve been busy curating all the best gadget deals to save you scrolling time. thank you later!

Eleanor Jones4 January 2022 12:00

1641295822 Can I buy a PS5 in the store today?

Potential, but haven’t heard of any stocks appearing on the IRL this month. Your best bet is to try the local branches of Game and Smyths. The latter frequently posts on Twitter about PS5 console stock. Each game store has its own account and you can use this Twitter list to see all your tweets in one place.

Smyths states on their website that they have a tool to check inventory in stores across the UK, but they currently don’t have a PS5 anywhere. This can change throughout the day, so it’s worth checking regularly.

Eleanor Jones4 January 2022 11:30

1641294022 How to Buy Xbox Series X

For those looking to change their loyalty, the good news is that the Xbox Series X, which has historically been as hard to track as the PS5, is already back in stock in January of this year and is available at Curry and select Smyth Toys stores.

Eleanor Jones4 January 2022 11:00

1641292222 Does Smyths Toys have PS5 in stock?

For now, I’m not afraid. The store was last restocked on Thursday, December 16th, but, like many of Smyths Toys, it was still in store.

If there’s a local store, it can’t be a bad thing to pop in and ask if you have a PS5, but there’s nothing available on the website as you type.

Eleanor Jones4 January 2022 10:30

