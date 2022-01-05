United States has daily record of COVID-19 cases totaling more than 1 million





More than a million people in the United States were diagnosed with COVID-19 on Monday.

According to data from the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, 1,082,549 cases have been identified, a “record”.

Since the start of the pandemic, the United States has reported more than 56 million confirmed cases and 827,748 deaths.

Bloomberg News, citing data from the university as well as its own, reported on Tuesday that the number of daily cases was almost double the previous record set last week.

Passengers line up to go through the northern security checkpoint on Monday, January 3, 2022, at the main terminal at Denver International Airport in Denver. (AP Photo / David Zalubowski)

“This is also more than double the number of cases seen elsewhere at any time since the start of the pandemic more than two years ago. The highest number outside the United States came during the surge in the pandemic. delta of India, when more than 414,000 people were diagnosed on May 7, 2021, ”the outlet said.

The omicron and delta variants have led to a recent spate of infections nationwide, and hospitalizations are on the rise in several states.

Authorities and health officials have urged Americans to get vaccinated and boosted to protect against the strains.

Some heads of state have reintroduced indoor mask mandates and schools have moved on to testing and distance education.

Thousands of airline flights have been canceled since the holidays, largely due to COVID-19-induced staff shortages and bad weather.

PCR test lines have wrapped around blocks in New York City, and rapid antigen testing is increasingly difficult to find at local drugstores and big box retailers.

About 68.8 million Americans have received a booster dose of the vaccine and 205.8 million are fully immunized, according to the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

