The prime minister calls for encouragement from the public and calls for announcing new important personnel testing measures.





The Prime Minister today spoke on the government’s continued actions to tackle COVID-19 and prevent the NHS from being overwhelmed, including implementing Plan B actions, supporting local nightingales to create additional capacity, and purchasing more antiviral drugs per capita than anywhere else in Europe. updated to the public about it. , significantly increasing testing capacity and launching significant booster programs.

The Prime Minister thanked the vaccinators and everyone who came forward to get vaccinated for their tremendous dedication during the festival.

He welcomed the success of the Get Boosted Now campaign, providing 10 million additional boosters across the UK and doubling vaccination rates from 450,000 to over 900,000 doses per day.

Explaining the significant protection the booster jab provides, the prime minister stressed that boosters should be provided to all eligible people with 2 million bookings this week alone.

In a statement, the Prime Minister acknowledged the workforce disruption caused by the spread of Omicron and explained additional measures the government is taking to address it.

He announced that the government will provide free lateral flow testing to 100,000 critical workers in the UK to help keep essential services and supply chains running.

Critical patients may be screened every working day, and preventive screening will be provided for the first five weeks. This will help isolate asymptomatic cases, limit the risk of outbreaks in the workplace, and reduce transmission while coronavirus cases remain high. These key workers are people who are at risk of infecting each other, such as working in essential services, unable to work from home, and working together in confined spaces. People covered by this plan include those who work in critical national infrastructure, national security, transportation, food distribution and processing. This includes important roles in border patrol, police, fire and rescue service control rooms, power generation, test kit warehouses, and test surge laboratories.

Relevant departments have identified a full range of key workers and the government will contact these organizations directly this week about the plan’s logistics. The rollout begins on Monday, January 10th. Those channels will not be affected by the new plan, as testing is separate from public sectors that already have testing assignments in the UKHSA, such as adult social care or education, and from delivery to pharmacies and homes. We are currently distributing around 600,000 packs of 7 tests directly to our homes daily on gov.uk (more than 50% more than last week).

