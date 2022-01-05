Brexit and Covid hit export demand at UK factories | manufacturing data





In December, new data showed that supply chain disruptions and labor shortages were weighing on the economy, UK manufacturers saw a drop in export demand as pressures from the coronavirus and Brexit hit.

UK factory output growth last month was limited as Covid restrictions and Brexit strained orders and raised costs, according to the latest snapshot from IHS Markit and the Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply (Cips).

New work flows from overseas fell for the fourth straight month, according to a survey of 650 manufacturers conducted by the government and the Bank of England to track the economy’s early warning signs.

While companies reported continued growth late last year and some easing of supply chain delays, manufacturers said logistical problems, Brexit difficulties and the potential for further pandemic restrictions at home and abroad have hurt year-end export demand.

A study by Euler Hermes found that UK exporters are the slowest recovery from COVID-19 among Europe’s major economies due to new trade restrictions and the impact of the pandemic since leaving the EU.

The Paris-based trade credit insurer said Britain’s exports would not recover to pre-pandemic levels until 2023, leaving the UK behind European countries, with Germany and Italy already recovering in 2021 and others recovering in 2022. Expect to have data that you expect to do.

These forecasts come despite growing demand for manufactured goods across developed countries as consumers shift to purchasing physical products and pandemic restrictions limit their desire for services.

Ana Boata, head of economic research at Euler Hermes, said: “Our forecasts show that Brexit in a time of COVID-19 will help exporters’ ability to benefit from increased demand from lockdowns. interfered,” he said.

She said border controls after a new Brexit on UK imports in early 2022 will create even greater disruption and the Omicron coronavirus strain will add to the serious uncertainty facing businesses.

She added that British exporters have been tasked with navigating increasingly dangerous trade waters in recent years.

According to the latest snapshot from IHS Markit/Cips, UK-based companies have struggled with rising freight, shipping and air transport costs due to supply chain disruptions.

However, the company recorded further growth in production, new orders and employment at the end of 2021. Employment increased for the 12th straight month in December as businesses struggle to meet their efforts to improve demand, increase backlogs and address employee issues. lack.

The IHS Markit/Cips Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) was 57.9 in December, almost unchanged from November’s three-month high of 58.1. Above 50 means growth, not shrinkage.

Inflationary pressures were still high and businesses reported sharp increases in the cost of chemicals, electronics, energy, food, metals, wood and wood.

Businesses are optimistic that the Covid and Brexit-related turmoil will gradually fade by 2022, but experts warn that headwinds remain in UK factory output and exports.

Dave Atkinson, Regional Director of Lloyds Bank, said: “As production growth accelerates, there are tentative signs that some of the supply chain pressures that have lifted the sector for months are beginning to ease. However, manufacturers expect supply problems to persist through 2022, with chip shortages particularly prevalent through next year. expect to do

