Bitcoin in the Bank: Traditional Lenders Entering Crypto Outside the United States





Mainstream banks outside of the United States are sampling cryptocurrencies, providing ways for customers to invest and store bitcoin and other digital assets.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA, Spain’s second-largest lender by assets, with operations in Latin America and Turkey, allows clients to hold, buy and sell bitcoins and ethers through a digital account. Australia’s largest bank, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, has also started a pilot program to offer similar services.

In Germany, a group of savings banks, which together serve 50 million of the country’s 80 million people, said they were considering offering cryptocurrency wallets. If the group continues, this move would be an important step towards accepting crypto in an ultra-conservative country with cash.

One in 10 customers of German savings banks owns cryptocurrency assets, according to Alexander Hartberg, spokesperson for the savings bank group. Given their expectations, [the group] must also look at crypto assets, he said.

These moves come amid a boom in cryptocurrency trading that has surprised regulators and banks who have been on the sidelines for years, expecting interest in cryptocurrencies to wane. Traditional banks have resisted offering retail clients anything other than assets linked to government-issued currencies due to concerns about money laundering; products with high volatility, which could harm investors; and any requirements that are still being developed by regulators.

Cryptocurrency trading has surged, as has their value. In 2021, the combined market value of all cryptocurrencies more than doubled to over $ 2,000 billion.

Almost all cryptocurrency trading takes place on exchanges such as Binance and Coinbase Global Inc. More recently, non-bank payment companies such as PayPal Holdings Inc. or online broker Robinhood Markets Inc. have started offering to customers access to the possession of cryptocurrencies.

Custodian banks and financial companies such as Bank of New York Mellon Corp. and Fidelity Investments have announced their intention to provide crypto services to institutional clients such as asset managers and hedge funds.

But traditional banks, including in the United States, have been more cautious. In many ways, cryptocurrencies were invented to avoid the need for banks. Their distributed ledger technology, known as blockchain, is intended to replace traditional functions of a bank, including providing a reliable record of transactions, balances, and payments.

Many call decentralized finance, or DeFi, the “Wild West of finance.” This growing industry aims to provide automated banking services for cryptocurrencies to everyone, without intermediaries. But DeFi is still in its infancy, which means there are risks. WSJ explains. Photo illustration: Tammy Lian / WSJ

Last year, the Basel Committee for Banking Supervision, which sets global standards for banking regulation, presented a proposal that would require lenders to set aside a dollar of capital for every dollar of bitcoin and other crypto. -currencies they own, considering them among the riskiest assets. a bank could own.

An association representing the big banks said the rules would prevent them from holding cryptocurrencies. The committee said the proposal is still under development.

BBVA claims that its cryptocurrency offering would not be affected by these rules because the lender does not hold any cryptocurrency for itself.

Financial institutions can play a role in facilitating access to digital assets for different customer segments and also bundling digital assets with traditional investments, said Alicia Pertusa, head of customer solutions strategy at BBVA.

The bank offers its crypto services through a crypto-friendly subsidiary in Switzerland. BBVA said the country has clear regulations and a high level of adoption of digital assets.

Bank of New York Mellon plans to offer crypto services to clients such as asset managers and hedge funds. Photo: Mark Kauzlarich / Bloomberg News

Clients of BBVA Switzerland’s private banks and digital account holders with deposits over 10,000, the equivalent of around $ 11,000, can invest in bitcoin and ether. Wallets for depositing coins are automatically associated with the account, BBVA said.

BBVA did not disclose the number of clients using the service, but said the greatest demand came from investors looking to diversify their investments. The service is offered to most of its customers around the world outside of the United States and is particularly popular among customers in Latin America.

In Australia, Commonwealth Bank provides a similar service, but channels customers through the Gemini crypto exchange to execute transactions and store the underlying investments. Through the banks app, customers will have access to crypto token prices and will be able to place buy and sell orders. It charges a transaction fee of 2% of the amount invested.

Matt Comyn is the Managing Director of Commonwealth Bank of Australia, which offers a pilot crypto service. Photo: Brent Lewin / Bloomberg News

The bank is first testing the service through a pilot program using a limited number of customers and offering up to 10 types of cryptocurrency. He said the plan is to increase offerings and customer reach during this year.

Commonwealth and BBVA do not offer more sophisticated products such as cryptocurrency derivatives which are popular on exchanges such as Binance. They also restrict the movement of cryptocurrencies between wallets to better track the origin of holdings and avoid the risks of money laundering.

Commonwealth has posted 69 pages of crypto terms and conditions on its website, urging customers to read them all, speak to a financial advisor, and invest only the money they can afford to lose.

Caitlin Ostroff contributed to this article.

Write to [email protected]

