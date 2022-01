Wolf Alice postpones UK tour to 2022 due to surge in COVID-19 cases

Wolf Alice has confirmed that the UK tour, which was scheduled to start in five days, has been postponed due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

It comes after the band first postponed three of their performances on Christmas Eve (24 December) in Glasgow and two in Dublin. The entire tour consists of 20 dates, of which all but two (one in London and one in Plymouth) are completely sold out.

The band said in a tweet shared today (January 4) that they were very sorry to have their current roster removed, but that people’s safety and access to our concerts are of the utmost importance to us and we think that’s what we can do. said. t check it out at these massive indoor shows.

Read the full statement below.

pic.twitter.com/RpnVnd4p05

— Alice the Wolf (@wolfalicemusic) January 4, 2022

A new date for the UK tour has not been confirmed yet, but Wolf Alice says it will be announced next week. All tickets for existing performances are valid, and any players unable to meet the new date will be eligible for a refund.

At the time of writing, the band is still booked to begin their European tour in February. This will continue through the first week of March, and we will be attending the festivities for the rest of the year.

Wolf Alice released their third album, Blue Weekend, via Dirty Hit in June. In a five-star review, NME, Rhian Daly, called it the most cohesive listening group. [which] It retains the restless spirit that makes their work unpredictable and exciting.

Wolf Alice previously brought the new record to a small show at Kingston venue Pryzm as part of a tour supporting the Music Venue Trusts Revive Live campaign. NME wrote while reviewing the show: It’s impressive that the band shifts gears seamlessly, from soft fragility to tooth- revealing riffs without missing a beat.

Bassist Theo Ellis told NME he was surprised to see him step off the road after the coronavirus restrictions. There is a huge and diverse community of people affected. [the pandemic] He spoke in the world of music. Not just us, but all the staff, everyone who works at this festival, and everyone who works at the venue.”

The postponed dates for the Wolf Alices UK tour are as follows:

January 202225 Glasgow, Barrowland Ballroom7 Glasgow, Barrowland Ballroom8 Glasgow, Barrowland Ballroom9 Newcastle, City Hall 10 Norwich, UEA12 Manchester, O2 Apollo13 Manchester, O2 Apollo 14 Sheffield, O2 Academy15 Liverpool, O2 Academy18 London, Eventim Apollo12 London, Eventim Apollo12 , O2 Guildhall23 Bexhill-on-Sea, De La Warr Pavilion24 Dublin, Olympia25 Dublin, Olympia27 Birmingham, O2 Academy28 Plymouth, Pavilions30 Bristol, O2 Academy31 Bristol, O2 Academy

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nme.com/news/music/wolf-alice-postpone-2022-uk-tour-due-to-surge-in-covid-19-cases-3129761 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos