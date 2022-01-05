US ordering of Pfizer antiviral pills doubled and accelerated





President Biden announced on Tuesday that he is asking his team to double the United States’ order of Pfizer antiviral pills from 10 million courses of COVID-19 treatment to 20 million courses of treatment, and delivery will be accelerated from September. to June.

“We may need even more. That’s the estimate we need right now,” Biden said, noting the pills would dramatically reduce hospitalizations and deaths. “… They are a game changer.”

Mr Biden made a remark about the Pfizer pills, which treat patients who have contracted COVID, in a Tuesday afternoon meeting with members of the White House COVID-19 response team, because the contagious variant of Omicron results in the highest cast rates of the pandemic.

Last month, the Food and Drug Administration granted emergency clearance for Pfizer’s antiviral pill, Paxlovid, to treat COVID-19 for Americans as young as 12 who are at “high risk of progression to COVID -19 severe ”. In one study, Pfizer said its pill was 89% effective in preventing hospitalization and death in these high-risk patients. Pfizer says the pill works by blocking the virus’s ability to reproduce.

A senior administration official told CBS News that the pills take a long time to produce due to their complex synthetic manufacturing process. The federal government order is in the process of being manufactured, and the official said the government will receive the pills as soon as they roll off the production line. The official noted that the Pfizer antiviral pill is a tool in the toolkit of ways to fight the virus, and that by the end of January, there will be 4 million COVID-19 treatments available to Americans, a mixture of monoclonal antibodies, pre-exposure preventive treatments and antiviral pills.

Former FDA Commissioner Dr Scott Gottlieb told CBS News’s “Face the Nation” on Sunday that the Omicron variant appears to be a “less severe strain” of the virus, but still poses a danger to unvaccinated children. . Acting New York Health Commissioner Dr Mary T. Bassett said last week that pediatric hospitalizations had risen 395% in New York City since the week ending Dec. 11.

The White House said it is working on creating a website where people can request free rapid home tests, as parts of the country are experiencing shortages of these tests. And he said the website will be up and running in January, but how long most Americans will have to wait to receive the kits remains unclear.

Starting next week, private insurance companies will be required to reimburse U.S. policyholders for home COVID testing, although patients will still need to file a claim to receive reimbursement.

