How many episodes are there in the final season of “This Is Us”?





Prepare these handkerchiefs. This Is Us is back for Season 6, ready to celebrate the Big Three’s 41st birthday in all its glory. While we’re happy to see one of the most beloved TV series on NBC again, we’re sad to see This Is Us wrapping up this season, which means we won’t have any new episodes after the season airs. 6. How many episodes do we have left with Kate, Kevin and Randall? Our days are unfortunately numbered.

It’s been a mad rush since the show debuted in 2016, full of big wins at the Emmys, Golden Globes and more. This Is Us introduced us to what could be the wildest triplet set of all time: two twins and an orphaned son who clung to the family. Jumping back in time over Pearson’s life, This Is Us has been an epic story of family, tragedy, kinship, and love.

But it’s over soon! Here’s how many episodes we can expect in the final season of This Is Us.

How many episodes of This Is Us Season 6 are there?

As of now, 18 episodes are slated for the final season of This Is Us. This is similar to almost every other season of This Is Us in fact the only season that didn’t have 18 episodes was Season 5, which had 16.

This Is Us release schedule: when are the new episodes airing?

All caught up by the other five seasons of This Is Us? The new season premieres tonight at 9 p.m. ET on NBC, with new episodes airing weekly on the broadcaster. Here’s what we know about the schedule so far, more episodes have yet to be announced.

Episode 1, “The Challenger”: January 4 Episode 2, “Yellow Brick Road”: January 11 Episode 3, “Four Fathers”: January 18 Episode 4, “Don’t Let Me Keep You”: January 25 Episode 5, ” Heart And Soul ”: February 22 Episode 6,“ Our Little Island Girl: Part Two ”: March 1 Will there be a This Is Us season 7?

No. Prepare your farewell!

Where can I watch This Is Us?

If you have a valid wired connection, you can watch the This Is Us season premiere live on the NBC website or the NBC app. You can also stream This Is Us Season 6 live with a premium subscription service, including YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, fuboTV, Sling TV, and DIRECTV STREAM.

New episodes of This Is Us will be available to stream the next day on Hulu and NBC.com. This means that the Season 6 premiere will be available starting Wednesday, January 5. Additionally, Peacock will air episodes approximately a week after Hulu, which means you’ll be able to watch Episode 1 on January 12.

Where to watchThis Is Us

