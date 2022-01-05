‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ tops the UK box office





Sony’s “Spider-Man: No Way Home” held the top spot at the UK and Irish box offices for the third straight week at £6.05 million ($8.2 million). The film currently grosses £69.8 million ($94.5 million), according to ComScore.

Disney’s prequel “The Kingsman” held its second spot at £3.4 million. The “Clifford Big Red Dog” released by eOne took third place at £778,802 and is currently taking a total of £5.9 million over four weeks.

Over the second weekend, “The Matrix Resurrection” took fourth place at £760,427, now totaling £5.2 million. In the top five was the Disney release “West Side Story” by Steven Spielberg, which cost £397,792. The film raised £5.8 million in four weeks.

Julia Ducournau’s Cannes Award-winning “Titane”, after being dropped from the Academy Awards’ International Feature Film category, was released on Altitude and took ninth place on its debut weekend, earning £121,920.

Debuting at number 5 during the Christmas break, Reliance Entertainment’s Bollywood cricket epic “’83” starring Ranveer Singh dropped to number 10 in its second weekend at £85,909, holding a total of £450,942.

The upcoming weekend releases Universal’s spy thriller “The 355” with an A-list cast including Penelope Cruz, Jessica Chastain, Diane Kruger, Lupita Nyong’o and Fan Bingbing. Awards season is underway and the weekend will unveil the Cannes-titled “A Hero” by Curzon’s Asghar Farhadi and the British Independent Film Award-winning single-shot thriller “Boiling Point” starring Stephen Graham by Vertigo Releasing.

Peccadillo Pictures Reveals Los Angeles Outfest Winning Drama “Minyan” Dogwoof releases the acclaimed Sundance dance documentary “Ailey”. Netflix is ​​releasing a limited release of the WWII thriller “Munich: Edge of War,” which will be streamed on later services.

The British Film Institute is releasing a 4K reconstruction of François Truffaut’s groundbreaking “The 400 Blows”. This release is part of a two-month season titled François Truffaut: For Love of Films, and will also see a re-release of “Jules Et Jim” on February 4th.

