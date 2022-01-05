9 mysteries were dying to discover in the last chapter





There’s no denying the hype behind This Is Us Season 6. Ahead of the January 4 premiere, NBC confirmed that the upcoming season will be their last. But do not worry. Creator Dan Fogelman has always been clear on the show’s ending, suggesting there won’t be a loose ending between now and the series finale. So what’s left to find out before This Is Us Season 6 premieres? Here are 9 mysteries that need to be solved by the latest episodes and a few teasers from the cast and crew.

The cast of This Is Us Season 6 Sterling K. Brown as Randall, Susan Kelechi Watson as Beth, Milo Ventimiglia as Jack, Mandy Moore as Rebecca, Justin Hartley as Kevin, Chrissy Metz as Kate, Chris Sullivan as Toby | Joe Pugliese / NBC

Why did Kate and Toby break up and how Kate and Phillip got together?

In the This Is Us Season 5 finale, fans learned that Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Phillip (Chris Geere) will be getting married in the future. Of course, that means Kate and Toby (Chris Sullivan) are getting divorced as well.

Now viewers are wondering why KaToby broke up and how Phillip and Kate came together. But according to Metz, it’s going to be a slow burn. Speaking with Entertainment Weekly in December, the actor revealed that there was certainly no romance between Kate and Phillip at the start. But there will be a huge turning point for Kate and Toby in Episode 9.

How does Rebeccas’ story end in This Is Us Season 6?

Fans already know that This Is Us season 6 will finally delve into the history of Rebecca (Mandy Moore) and Miguels (Jon Huertas). But there is another story surrounding Matriarch Pearson that has been devouring a few viewers for quite some time.

In Season 4, a doctor told Rebecca that she suffered from mild cognitive impairment, possibly due to Alzheimer’s disease. Now, it looks like the character’s health will continue to decline in the sixth and final season, and many fans have speculated that Rebecca will die by the end of the series. But whatever happens next, it looks like the story of the characters will highlight what it’s all about.

Basically, it’s a show about three things, namely family, time and memory. Rebecca’s story and her illness are really reflected in all of this, Fogelman told Entertainment Weekly in January. Alzheimer’s disease is a disease that affects the family and not just the person who has it. It is a family whose childhood and adulthood have been defined by each other.

“src =” https://www.youtube.com/embed/FaECb9fPE2Q?feature=oembed “frameborder =” 0 “allow =” accelerometer; automatic reading; clipboard-writing; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture “allowfullscreen>

Does Kevin end up with Madison, Sophie, Cassidy or Zoe?

When Kevin (Justin Hartley) and Madison (Caitlin Thompson) called off their wedding in This Is Us Season 5 finale, many fans wondered who Kevin would end up with after Season 6.

Over the years, some viewers have speculated that Kevin is recovering with exes like Sophie (Alexandra Breckenridge), Zoe (Melanie Liburd) or even Cassidy (Jennifer Morrison). But at this point it’s all in the air. Heck, Kevin could still marry Madison.

After all, they were genuinely friendly in the flash-forward streak set at Kate’s upcoming wedding. Plus, Madison and Kevin will always be in everyone’s life as they are both parents to Nicholas and Franny. But who knows what will happen next.

How does Randall become a rising star?

Randalls (Sterling K. Brown) ‘s healing journey throughout This Is Us has been a real treat. So where does the character go from here? In the flash-forward sequence of the Season 5 finale, Randall featured in a profile of The New Yorker, and the title declared him as a rising star. So what’s the background and how did the city councilor get here? It looks like fans will find out mid-season.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Brown confirmed that Randall’s journey as a rising star is political realm and will begin in Episode 10. It’s a slow burn, the actor said. You will hear about it as it progresses.

“src =” https://www.youtube.com/embed/In3F8WDWAc0?feature=oembed “frameborder =” 0 “allow =” accelerometer; automatic reading; clipboard-writing; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture “allowfullscreen>

Are Nicky and Sally getting married in the future?

In This Is Us Season 5, fans discovered that young Nicky (Michael Angarano) had fallen in love with a girl named Sally (Genevieve Angelson). The two were separated when Sally went to California and Nicky stayed home. But today Nicky (Griffin Dunne) started looking for Sally online towards the end of the season.

Meanwhile, future Nicky has confirmed he’s married. So, will Sally and Nicky end up together in This Is Us Season 6? Its possible theres a happy one forever to come.

Who is the father of baby Dejas?

Halfway through Season 5 of This Is Us, the NBC drama released a major update on Deja (Lyric Ross). The show revealed what Adult Deja (La Trice Harper) is up to for the future.

Ultimately, the character becomes a medical student. She is also pregnant. So who is the father of baby Dejas in the flash-forward? Many fans hope it’s Malik (Asante Blackk). But I hope Season 6 reveals what’s going on. These days, the couple will face new challenges together. Remember, Malik just told Deja that he entered Harvard. Jennifer has also returned to Janelles’ life.

“src =” https://www.youtube.com/embed/05CcWavuPbk?feature=oembed “frameborder =” 0 “allow =” accelerometer; automatic reading; clipboard-writing; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture “allowfullscreen>

Who is in the white car?

Speaking of the midseason flash-forward in This Is Us Season 5, the NBC drama has yet to answer who’s in the white car. In the distant footage, Randall and Deja wave to someone approaching Kevins’ cabin, and the identity of the person has yet to be revealed. Of course, many viewers hope to see Kate, Miguel, Madison or even Sally. But it’s a major mystery that needs to be resolved by the end of the series.

How will Jack fit into the Pearsons storyline in This Is Us Season 6?

After Jacks (Milo Ventimiglia) died on This Is Us, some fans noticed that the character was fading into the background. The impact of the beloved characters on his children and his wife is well known at this point. So where do we go from here?

A few This Is Us fans speculated that Jack would play more of a supporting role in the flashbacks. Maybe hell will also be seen when the final season explores Rebecca and Miguel. But according to TV Insider, the fourth episode of season 6 will delve into Jack’s relationship with his mom, Marilyn (Laura Niemi).

It’s an entire episode of Jack, there are no other storylines, Ventimiglia told the post. We enter a certain distance that was between [Jack and Marilyn]. We know how much he cared about her.

“src =” https://www.youtube.com/embed/JG7b-9JE1mg?feature=oembed “frameborder =” 0 “allow =” accelerometer; automatic reading; clipboard-writing; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture “allowfullscreen>

Who dies at the end of This Is Us season 6?

In the above interview with Entertainment Weekly, Metz hinted that there are two characters who may die in This Is Us Season 6.

Two very important characters, we will see the end of their journey and it is always so difficult, said Metz. It’s going to be a lot.

Of course, many This Is Us fans wouldn’t be surprised if the series ended with Rebeccas’ death. But Metz specifically pointed out that the final season will see the end of two characters. So who can it be? At the very least, everyone was considered for the distant future except Kate, Miguel, Madison, and Malik. Now fans just have to watch how it all plays out.

