Omicron Symptom Timeline: 8 Omicron Symptoms and When They Onset





Experts have identified far more coronavirus symptoms than the official three listed by the NHS. As we learned more about Omicron, research began to identify the main symptoms of this variant, similar to the common cold, and suggest an incubation period for the virus. That’s all we know.

Omicron sent a wave of panic across the country as it became clear that the latest mutation of the coronavirus could be incredibly contagious.

According to the UK government’s most recent data as of 31 December, fewer than 250,000 confirmed cases of omicrons have been reported in the UK.

The first case of Omicron in the UK was recorded on 27 November. In other words, in a month, the number of cases jumped from single digits to 250,000.

Symptoms of Omicron appear to be milder overall than other strains of the coronavirus, especially in those who have been vaccinated.

This means people can still get seriously ill and, in some cases, die after being infected with Omicron.

Despite the fact that official symptoms from the government and the NHS have remained the same for all three during the Covid pandemic, data shows that Omicron can have other symptoms and often a greater variety of symptoms.

According to the NHS, the official three symptoms of COVID-19 are a new and persistent cough, fever, and loss of taste and smell.

However, many people never experience any of these three symptoms at all.

These symptoms may appear as early as two days after exposure to a person with omicrons.

However, symptoms may take longer to develop after exposure, up to 14 days, so if you have been exposed to the virus you should continue to be tested regularly (daily) or self-isolate for 10 days.

Ryan Roach, CEO of Discovery Health, a South African health insurer, said anecdotal evidence suggests that Omicron’s symptoms appear within three days.

People with mild coronavirus usually feel unwell for about two weeks and, of course, have to self-isolate for 10 days after testing positive.

However, many people suffer from long covid, with unpleasant symptoms lasting for months.

Data from the ZOE Covid study predicted in December that 1,418 people a day would experience symptoms for more than 12 weeks.

As the number of confirmed cases increases, the number of people who are highly likely to develop a long-term coronavirus is expected to increase.

Professor Tim Spector, lead scientist for the ZOE COVID Study app, said: “As the latest data shows, omicron symptoms are mainly cold symptoms, runny nose, headache, sore throat and sneezing, so people should stay home as much as possible due to the coronavirus.”

