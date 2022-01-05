UK travel bans: full list of countries bans UK tourists as covid cases rise





As Omicron’s cases still spread across the UK and set a high of 20,000 per day in Scotland alone, many countries have become more cautious and have imposed stricter restrictions on entry as a result.

Countries such as Germany have previously banned British travelers by designating the UK as a ‘variant of concern’ country. However, as of today (January 4), the ban allowing passengers to travel to the country will be lifted once all passengers have been vaccinated.

However, for anyone who doesn’t have at least two jabs, you have to prove that travel is important to cross the border.

Although Germany has relaxed the rules, other popular destinations like France will not follow suit and will remain in ban for the time being.

A total of 36 countries are on the UK traveler ban list, and many other countries impose their own restrictions on proof of vaccination in PCR tests.

So, which countries ban travel to the UK and what restrictions are there?

For now, only travelers who have an essential reason for which tourism is not a ‘must’ can visit France.

But if you want to visit Niger, for example, you must self-isolate until you have tested negative for coronavirus. The same is true for the Netherlands, which requires a 10-day quarantine upon arrival. However, as long as they test negative, they can leave the quarantine after 5 days. Qatar only needs to be quarantined for two days and fully vaccinated.

In addition, Chile allows entry, but you must have an immunization certificate that must be confirmed by Chilean authorities prior to arrival.

A full list of 36 countries bans travel to the UK Benin, Bhutan, Brunei, Australia – unless permission is required from the Prime Minister’s Office China Cook Islands Eritrea Falkland Islands France Gabon Hong Kong – 21-day quarantine required Indonesia Iran – Possession of medical certificate or 14-day quarantine required Israel Japan Kuwait Laos Macau Madagascar Malaysia Mongolia Morocco Myanmar Nauru New Zealand Niger Papua New Guinea Pitcairn Island Singapore – Fully open to immunizations and if Singapore government approves application to enter Korea – Complex rules and travelers must successfully apply for exemption from quarantine Suriname Taiwan Thailand Tonga Turk Menistan Vietnam

As of January 4, 2022, this information is correct. Due to the rapid spread of Omicron cases, coronavirus travel restrictions may change in the short term, so it’s always a good idea to check the rules of your chosen destination.

