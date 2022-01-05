Covid Alert: New strain ‘already in UK’ after ‘serious’ mutant virus found in France | Science | News





This comes after scientists sounded an alarm about “the emergence of a new strain” in the south of France. They found 12 patients in the same area whose test results showed an “atypical combination”. The index case returned from a trip to Cameroon, suggesting to experts that it may have originated in an African country.

Called the IHU variant, its official name is B.1.640.2 and contains “the current genome and three other genomes”, including “two samples collected in the UK”.

According to unconfirmed reports, there could be many cases “already in the UK”.

Express.co.uk has contacted the Ministry of Health and Social Services and the UK Department of Public Health to confirm.

Epidemiologist Vipin M. Vashishtha tweeted: “Omicron may not be the last VOC (variant of concern) of concern.

“A new SARS2 variant B1.640.2 (aka IHU) has emerged in the south of France.

“Experts believe it is as contagious as Delta, but causes more serious illness and immune evasion than previous VOCs.

“To date, close to 1,000 cases have been detected, with cases found in the UK and Monaco.”

Numerous new variants are always discovered, but that doesn’t mean they’ll be more dangerous than delta or alpha.

What makes variants better known and more dangerous is their ability to reproduce because of the large number of mutations associated with the original virus.

This is when it becomes a “variant of interest” like Omicron.

It remains to be seen which category this new variant will fall into.

The presence of this variant was first detected by experts at IHU Mediterranee Infection in Marseille.

They announced on their Twitter earlier this month that they had discovered a new strain in patients with COVID-19 in Forcalquier in the Alpes-de-Haute-Provence region.

Scientists say the lineage is genetically different from B.1.640, which is thought to have emerged in the Democratic Republic of Congo in September.

Tests show that this strain has an E484K mutation that increases resistance to the vaccine.

There is also the N501Y mutation, which was first detected in the alpha variant, which experts believe could better convey this.

It is a distant relative of Omicron, which scientists say may have evolved from an old virus.

France is well-monitored for Covid variants, so new mutant strains are quickly caught if there is one.

In the UK, the mutation is found in about 3 out of 10 cases.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.express.co.uk/news/science/1544345/covid-warning-new-variant-detected-southern-france-coronavirus-cases-uk-cameroon

