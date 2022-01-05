United States conducts strikes in Syria after indirect fire threatens its troops





Although the United States does not officially confirm that it carried out the strikes, a defense official with first-hand knowledge noted that only American forces in this area have weapons capable of carrying out such strikes.

Preliminary assessments concluded that the strikes destroyed the seven Katyusha rocket sites they were targeting.

“Indirect fire poses a serious threat to innocent civilians because of their lack of discrimination,” Operation Inherent Resolve official said in a statement.

Operation Inherent Resolve is the US-led coalition to counter ISIS in Syria and Iraq.

Although there was no specific attribution for the indirect fire, Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said the United States continued to perceive threats against American forces in the region of the share of militias supported by Iran.

“In the past few days alone, some of these groups have committed acts that validate the ongoing concerns we have had for the safety and security of our people,” Kirby said at a press conference Tuesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, the United States shot down two drones as they approached the Ain al-Asad air base in Iraq, according to the Iraqi prime minister’s office. It is the same base targeted by Iranian missiles two years ago after the American assassination of Islamic Revolutionary Guards general Qasem Soleimani.

Although officials have not said whether they believe these recent attacks were related to Soleimani’s murder, the second anniversary of his death came last weekend.

Tensions are also high as sensitive negotiations continue in Vienna, Austria, over the future of the Iran nuclear deal.

US and coalition forces in the region have suffered repeated drone attacks and indirect fire for months.

On Sunday, an area near Baghdad airport where US forces are located was the target of a failed attack.

In October, a “deliberate and coordinated” attack using multiple drones targeted US forces at the At-Tanf base in Syria, near the borders with Iraq and Jordan.

The United States maintains around 900 troops in Syria, widely distributed between At-Tanf and Green Village.

Earlier this year, US forces operating in Iraq shifted from a military role to an advisory and assistance mission, aiding the Iraqi government in its efforts to root out and eliminate the last remnants of ISIS.

“We do not stay on this mission … this new mission … with the slightest illusion that our people are less threatened by these militias,” Kirby said. “We will remain focused on this threat just as we remain focused on the mission at hand and ensuring that we do all we can to protect our people.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2022/01/04/politics/us-strikes-syria/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos