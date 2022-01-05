Potential change to travel rules as pre-departure tests for UK arrivals may be scrapped





It is understood that those traveling to the UK may no longer be required to undergo a pre-departure COVID-19 test due to the change in regulations.

The rule was re-introduced in December and all people over the age of 12 arriving in the UK must be tested before traveling.

As reported by HertsLive, one of several measures to contain the spread of the Omicron variant was imposed on people coming to the UK regardless of their vaccination status.

More related articles

The rule is now in effect, but it has been reported that ministers believe the measure no longer serves its purpose now that Omicron is dominant and rampant in the UK.

A source told the Times that Omicron is now the “dominant” variant here and “reduces controversy” that pre-departure testing should be done.

They went on to say, “We have conducted pre-departure testing to slow the spread of Omicron and prevent it from entering the UK.”

Do you want the latest information about coronavirus? Get breaking news straight to your inbox and free daily bulletin board.

All you need to do is sign up for our email newsletter service. Just enter your email address above.

It’s at the top of this article. Click ‘Subscribe’ to receive our first newsletter in the next release.

Or click here to register online.

However, it is understood that the requirement to have a PCR test within two days of arrival in the UK remains the same.

Meanwhile, Plan B measures will remain in place as the prime minister insists that “we must continue the way we are going”.

During a visit to the Vaccination Hub at Mandeville Stadium in Stoke, Buckinghamshire, he said, “We’re going to keep reviewing everything. I think the mix of what we’re doing is the right mix.”

READ MORE: All the latest coronavirus news from dedicated channels here

Additional measures have also been introduced in secondary schools across the UK, including students wearing masks and field testing. The move is underway at some local schools today before returning to class later this week.

The red travel list may also be reviewed on Wednesday (January 5), but it has been reported that no countries will be added.

More related articles See more related articles

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.leicestermercury.co.uk/news/leicester-news/potential-changes-travel-rules-pre-6436434 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos