“This Is Us” Premiere Recap: Season 6, Episode 1 – “The Challenger”

A NATIONAL TRAGEDY | In a flashback to the morning of January 28, 1986, Rebecca and Jack are busy in the kitchen, preparing for the day ahead. “I Can’t Fight This Feeling” airs on the radio, prompting Jack to sing the song to his wife and proclaim “REO Speedwagon are the new Beatles”. (Ha!) They smooch a bit, and it’s sweet to see mum and dad getting a little hot on the Strudel toaster or whatever, but then the kids come in and breakfast is the top priority.

Rebecca has prepared a pitcher of Tang in honor of the momentous occasion on deck for later today: the launch of the Space Shuttle Challenger. Before Jack leaves for work, he asks the kids to watch the take off closely, as he wants to hear about “every detail” later. Say it with me, because unfortunately we all know where this leads: Oof.

Later, as the Big Three sit in their elementary school classroom with their teacher and classmates, they watch the spaceship explode shortly after launch. Naturally, the tragedy leaves its mark on the Pearson children. Randall worries that the children of teacher Christa McAuliffe, who was on board, will have no one to cook dinner for them that evening. Kate talks about her teachers who are crying. And Kevin tells Jack he’s not worried because the explosion was on TV and so it wasn’t real. That night, after bedtime, Kevin and Kate sadly realize that their parents will one day die too.

JUSTICE IS RENDERED? | In the present, after a few flashbacks to scenes from the show’s premiere, we find ourselves on the 41st birthday of Kate, Randall and Kevin. Right before Beth, Deja, Tess, and Annie bring him pancakes in bed, Randall receives an email from the police saying they’ve arrested the man who broke into his house in Season 4. And strangely enough , the man still has Randall and Beth’s marriage. photo on him.

The burglar pledged all of their jewelry, Randall later tells Beth, and he is brought to justice that day. Randall wants to go face him, to make the man understand the havoc he has wrought on their family and on Randall’s sanity. But Beth thinks he should let it go, telling her there are two doors to choose from. She’s behind door number 1 and ready to make any wish come true “like a less problematic Aladdin genie,” she purrs. But soon she realizes, “You’re going to choose door number 2, aren’t you?” Indeed, it is. Growling to herself as she walks up the stairs, Beth sees her reflection in the mirror. “Shit,” she said, “I would have chosen door number Beth.” (Side note: I repeat and always – Susan Kelechi Watson is one hell of a treasure.)

In the hallway of the courthouse, Randall confronts David Watkins, aka the man who stole him. “You’re the guy in my picture,” David says, and it quickly becomes apparent that he has mental health issues. “I have holes in my memory,” he explains, adding that he does not remember having broken into the municipal council’s house. “I didn’t know where I got this picture from, but you looked happy in it.” I thought maybe it was from a good part of my life, but I guess it was from a bad part, ”he says. So of course Randall bailed out the man and arranged to meet him at a shelter that night, where Randall had reserved a bed for him.

“It felt like a romantic and complete thing,” Randall told Beth, who is shocked, but not really, at her husband’s kindness. He says he was moved after seeing David’s file and realizing that one of the drug addicts he knew – William, his father, Kevin – could have been in a similar situation if the circumstances had been different. He laments that he is not doing enough for his constituents who are fighting drug addiction. And Beth is so emotional that she gives her another knock on door number Beth. All the vices that men can have these days, she muses, “and my boy just wants to help people.”

Later that night, David does not show up at the shelter. When he gets home, Randall growls that he’s officially old. Beth gives him cufflinks to replace the stolen ones, and Randall repeats that he needs to do more to help the people of Philadelphia.

THEY RESTART TODAY | Next, we go to California, where Kevin lived in Madison’s garage while they co-parent their twins Nick and Franny. And it seems to be going well! Meanwhile, Kate is sort of a single parent with Hailey and Jack while Toby works in San Francisco. For Kate’s gift, Tobes hosts an onsite massage and a kid-free day (Nicky, Rebecca, and Miguel will be babysitting), but things still seem a bit offbeat between Mr. and Mrs. Damon.

After the massage, Kate receives a message from Phillip saying there is an emergency at the school. She arrives just in time to hear her girlfriend, Jessica, come after him. “Don’t you dare use your traumatic past” to get out of our relationship, she tells him, but he retorts that she bores him and that dining with her is like watching paint dry. “Is it useful to move forward? ” he’s asking himself. Ouch! Either way, after Jessica gets out, Philip reveals that the “urgency” really is that the kids wanted to sing Cyndi Lauper’s “Time After Time” for Kate on her birthday. Kate cries, touched. Philippe looks at her. Knowing what we know about their future, he’s clearly thinking about things and maybe even feelings.

Elsewhere, Kevin attends a reunion he says is about potential film work, but is actually with Casey, the producer he clashed with on the set of The Manny. Guess what? They’re going to restart Kev’s old sitcom. Kevin scoffs at the idea of ​​returning to his old shirtless role. “No, you’re way too old,” Casey said quickly (ha!). “You would play daddy. A father of twins, ironically. It’s not like Casey really wants to work with Kevin again, but “I know what’s in store for you,” he says. “It’s okay. You can raise your family in Los Angeles. Work one day a week and become a millionaire. Or say no and spend the rest of your career traveling to Vancouver every weekend, where you shoot indies. Treat Williams where you have to style your hair yourself.

Kevin is impassive. “On my corpse,” he said. “Thank goodness,” Casey sighs.

THE REBECCA REVELATION | As she spent the day with Jack and Hailey, Rebecca remembers taking the train to work with her father occasionally when she was a little girl. She remembers riding the length of the train with him, but her memory is marred when she can’t remember the word “caboose”. She tries all day, but gets more and more frustrated when the word just doesn’t come. She ends up yelling about it, out of the blue, at a family party for The Big Three (with Randall & Co. on videoconference). And that’s when she reveals that a recent scan of her brain showed plaque forming in her brain, a sure sign that her mental decline is progressing.

Kevin brings the kids home, expecting to chill out with Madison. But she hangs out with a male member of her fantasy-fiction book club, Eli, who certainly seems to like her – and that bothers Kevin a bit. They realize that maybe living in Kev’s garage isn’t the good idea they thought it was; he ends up crashing into Kate’s house.

“Mom is really sick, Kate. It’s really happening, ”he says, announcing that he’s going to take Manny’s reboot, after all, to keep his kids stable. He gets angry that the world goes on as usual even though their lives are on the verge of being torn apart by Rebecca’s illness, but she reminds him that they had rough times five years ago – that is. ie at the start of the series – and a lot of the good came out of the gap. “If the world stopped for the bad things, then everything would be dark,” she reasoned. “But the world just keeps running so we can find that crack of light on the other side of the door, you know?” We have already found the light, big brother, and we will find it again. He is almost crying. She is almost crying. They are kissing. It is soft. Then Toby comes home, surprising Kate, who hadn’t expected him to come back that evening. “Happy birthday,” he said. “It’s now,” she replies.

And at Rebecca and Miguel’s house, Rebecca is so fed up that Nicky moans that he can’t bring herself to contact Sally – whom he found on Facebook and who lives a few hours away – that she tells him that they will leave in the morning if he wants to reconnect with his lost love. It’s like Miguel, really? “Life is too short and the man is giving me a hell of a headache,” Rebecca growled.

At bedtime, Rebecca finally remembers the word “caboose”. She said it out loud several times, sagging against Miguel in relief and sadness.

