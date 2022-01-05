Cities and cities in the UK that have suffered 51 flash floods since 2007 | flood





Floods over the past 14 years have caused significant damage to cities, schools, hospitals and nursing homes, a study found.

According to the analysis, towns and cities were damaged 51 times by flash floods. Fifteen hospitals and 68 schools were also affected by the flooding, causing significant damage to patients and children.

An analysis conducted by conservative think tank Bright Blue suggests that as floods from climate emergencies increase, governments must do more to improve the resilience of communities, businesses and other infrastructure. do.

Using a form of artificial intelligence called natural language processing (NLP), data was collected by analyzing archives of thousands of local, regional and national newspapers.

This report comes after the devastation caused by Storm Arwen last October.

Storm Arwen was one of the worst in a generation. Telephone poles broke and power lines fell across large areas across the country. Northeast England, the Wye Valley, Lake District, Aberdeenshire and Perthshire were among the worst affected.

The analysis shows that impacts on essential services such as electricity, which Arwen dramatically emphasized, have been and will continue to be a flood-related threat over the past 14 years as climate impacts increase extreme weather events.

Analysis shows that substations have been flooded in at least 12 cases since 2007, and at least one resulted in power outages that challenge emergency response and community resilience, including the bridges supporting them collapsing.

In collaboration with the NGO ClimateNode, the authors generated data from an interactive map of storm impacts.

Bright Blue’s analysis found that the UK was not adequately prepared for the increased risk of flooding due to climate change.

Specific areas of interest include:

Urban drainage: Heavy rains put pressure on drainage and sewer infrastructure, exceed limits, and in some cases flood.

Nursing Homes: Nine nursing homes and 4 retiree complexes were flooded. A major disruption to social care included caregivers who were unable to reach the elderly in rural areas. Power loss, hot water and heating in nursing homes.

Bright Blue fellow researcher and report author Helen Jackson said: The disruption caused by Storm Arwen underscores the need to make our infrastructure more resilient to extreme weather, more preventative and less responsive.

Many towns and cities in the UK are witnessing recurring episodes of flash floods affecting homes, businesses and transportation systems. We need to recognize this trend and do much more to help cities’ drainage and sewer systems cope with climate-related heavy rains. This should include limiting the spread of impermeable surfaces in our city and ensuring that basic measures like drain cleaning are not overlooked.

The report urged governments to support and fund ongoing research programs to identify and monitor risks associated with extreme rainfall in urban areas. Governments are also required to conduct civic resilience training in the face of extreme rainfall in the UK’s major urban areas, which includes severe infrastructure failures.

Bright Blue CEO Ryan Shorthouse said: Flooding is one of the most serious climate-related problems facing the country and will continue to face as climate change intensifies in the coming years.

The impacts of the floods are already being felt deeply in communities across the UK. The UK Government can and should do much more to improve the resilience of communities, businesses, public services and critical infrastructure to flooding.

