US charges suspect in assassination of Haitian presidentExBulletin





MIAMI The US government announced on Tuesday that it is indicting one of the main suspects in the murder of Haitian President Jovenel Mose as it unveils a complaint revealing that federal authorities questioned him several months ago as he was hiding in Jamaica.

Mario Antonio Palacios, a 43-year-old former Colombian soldier, is charged with conspiracy to commit murder or kidnapping outside the United States and providing material support resulting in death, knowing or intending that this material support would be used to prepare or carry out the plot to kill or kidnap.

He appeared in Miami federal court on Tuesday afternoon, but did not plead guilty. Palacios, who wore jeans and a gray T-shirt and had his hands and feet chained, told the judge he wanted to be appointed a lawyer. After answering questions about his income and assets, including his owning a house in Cali, Colombia, and receiving a pension of almost $ 370 from the military, he obtained a lawyer because of his limited income.

Court-appointed lawyer Alfredo Izaguirre told US investigating magistrate Alicia Otazo-Reyes that he recommended that Palacios remain in detention because he does not have immigrant, parental or legal status. ties with the United States. The judge ordered the detention, saying he risked fleeing.

Palacios is set to appear in court again on January 31. Izaguirre said his client would likely plead not guilty at the preliminary hearing.

An unsealed complaint on Tuesday indicates that Palacios spoke voluntarily to U.S. authorities in October and told them he had been hired to travel to Haiti to provide security and participate in an alleged operation to arrest the president. He said the original plan was for the co-conspirators to don black hoodies, capture Mose at the airport in June, and fly him away. Palacios then said he was told by anonymous co-conspirators as early as July 6, a day before the murder, about Mose’s assassination plan.

Palacios was arrested in Jamaica in October and was due to travel to his native Colombia on Monday. However, Interpol informed Palacios during a layover in Panama that the US government was extraditing him, said General Jorge Luis Vargas, director of the Colombian police.

He said Colombia, Jamaica and the United States were in contact to coordinate the deportation and extradition of Palacios to the United States.

The US Department of Justice said in a press release that Palacios agreed to travel to the United States during his stopover in Panama.

Interpol had issued a red alert for Palacios on charges of attempted murder, armed robbery and conspiracy based on a request from the Haitian government.

The Haitian prime minister’s office issued a brief statement, saying only that it wanted justice to prevail in Mose’s assassination on July 7 at his private residence. The office did not respond to additional questions, especially whether the government was still seeking to indict Palacios or extradite him to Haiti.

Former Haitian Prime Minister Claude Joseph said the United States’ detention of Palacios was a step in the right direction, but urged local authorities to work with the United States to extradite him so that he can be brought to justice in Haiti.

Palacios was one of more than a dozen former Colombian soldiers accused of Mose’s murder. The Colombian government said the majority of the ex-soldiers were duped into believing their legitimate mission to provide protection and only a few knew it was a criminal mission.

More than 40 suspects have been arrested, including 19 former Colombian soldiers. Among them is Palacios, who was a member of the Colombian army for 20 years.

