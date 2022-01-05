London Covid: Londoners fear a UK closure as cinemas Vue and Odeon drop bookings.





People are raising concerns that Vue and Odeon cinema sites may close because they can’t book movie tickets.

All Vues venues in London and most city Odeon locations (except Tottenham Court Road and Wimbledon) have suspended reservations for the film showing on Thursday 6 January.

This led people to speculate on social media that the UK would be shut down entirely.

Read more:London trains: Southeastern suspends trains due to emergency timetable change as many employees self-quarantine with Covid.

People on Twitter were worried because they couldn’t buy movie tickets after January 6th.

One person wrote: Well, why don’t the cinemas have a listing after Thursday? @VueHelp @ODEONCinemas @cineworld – Please tell me this isn’t a harbinger of more closures.

Another said: Did anyone else notice that you can’t book cinema tickets after this Thursday? @ODEONCinemas @cineworld Is a COVID snap lock happening? #Corona.

Third comment: No movie theaters in the UK are showing after Wednesday. Lockdown Coming? @vuecinemas @ODEONCinemas #lockdown #covid.

In a tweet, the cinema chain responded to its concerned customers.

Odeon replied: We update the show schedule every Tuesday (Wednesday if it is a public holiday) after 5pm. For performances after Friday, check back on our website this evening.

Vue wrote: We program a weekly list that runs from Friday to Thursday. This list will be posted on the previous Wednesday. Keep an eye on our website.

Cineworld also announced: We’re updating the list for the next week as we speak (this week is a bit later than usual due to public holidays). Check back later today to see the show times.

Vue told MyLondon: “We continue to expect our customers to be able to sit back in the comfort of our place, turn off the switch and enjoy the escape the big screen offers.

“Therefore, from this Friday to next Thursday, we are releasing an exciting lineup of films scheduled for release later today, the standard procedure following a holiday or public holiday.

“We know movie fans are eager to see what’s on offer, and 2022 is going to be a great year for big screens with something for everyone.”

Odeon also asked for comments.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson held a press conference at 5 p.m. today to announce that the UK would adhere to the Plan B coronavirus rules.

These measures include face masks, which are mandatory in most public indoor venues, except for entertainment.

Mandatory NHS Covid pass negative test or proof of full vaccination in certain places.

If possible, the telecommuting order remains in effect.

Is there a story you think we should cover? If so, please email [email protected] or [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mylondon.news/whats-on/whats-on-news/london-lockdown-cinemas-vue-odeon-22645500 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

