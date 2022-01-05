Mandy Moore Net Worth 2022: This is our salary, ‘tangled’ earnings





This Is Usfans may be curious about Mandy Moores net worth after her run on the beloved NBC series. After all, it’s worth playing the role of the matriarch of the Rebecca Pearson family!

Moore, whose full name is Amanda Leigh Moore, was born April 10, 1984 in Nashua, New Hampshire. Her mother Stacy is a former reporter who worked for the Orlando Sentinel, while her father Donald is a pilot for American Airlines. When Moore was still a baby, she and her family moved to a suburb just outside of Orlando, Florida because of her father’s job. Moore was raised there alongside her siblings: she has an older brother, Scott, and a younger brother, Kyle. From a young age, Moore expressed interest in the stage and begged his parents to take singing and acting lessons; clearly, it paid off.

By the time Moore was 12, the future celebrity was already starring in a handful of local productions and attending the famous Stagedoor Manor performing arts camp in New York City, which saw stars like Natalie Portman. A year later, Moore decided to start working on his own music. One day while recording a song in an Orlando studio, a FedEx delivery boy who worked as a part-time talent scout heard Moore sing. He then sent a copy of the unfinished Moores demo to a friend who worked in A&R at Epic Records, which resulted in Moore signing his very first recording contract with the label.

Moore went on to enjoy a successful music career and released six studio albums: 1999s So Real, 2001s Mandy Moore, 2003s Coverage, 2007s Wild Hope, 2009s Amanda Leigh and 2020s Silver Landings. Between working on music, Moore also began to take steps towards a career in film and television. Her film debut took place in 2001, Dr. Dolittle 2, where she voiced a Bear Girl in the movie starring Eddie Murphy. Later that year, Moore starred in the comedy The Princess Diaries alongside Anne Hathaway.

In 2002, Moore landed one of his most notable roles to date as Jamie Sullivan in 2002s A Walk to Remember. The romantic drama greatly boosted Moores’ career, as she went on to star in a series of romantic comedies such as the 2007 Because I Said SoetLicence to Wed, as well as Disney films like 2010s Tangled, where she voiced the main character of Princess Rapunzel.

Of course, many fans today know Moore best for her role as Rebecca Pearson in NBC’s family drama This Is Us. But what many don’t know is exactly what Mandy’s net worth is. Moores and how much it means to her This Is Ussalary. Keep reading below to find out.

What Mandy Moores is Ussalary?

Mandy Moore starred in NBCsThis Is Ussince 2016. On the show, Moore plays Rebecca Pearsona, mother of three (affectionately known as the Big Three) played by Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley and Sterling K. Brown, and wife of Jack Pearson, played by Milo Ventimiglia. The series, which takes place today, presents the life of the Pearson family through flashbacks and leaps of future scenes as they navigate the ups and downs of childhood through adulthood.

For his performance, Moore received a number of nominations and victories. Her nominations include a Peoples Choice Award nomination for Favorite Actress in a New Television Series, the Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actress and the Primetime Emmy Award for Best Leading Actress in a Drama Series. Since joining the series, Moore has won two Screen Actors Guild Awards for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series alongside her castmates.

As beautiful as these awards are, Mandy Moores’ pay for This Is Usis is even sweeter. So what is Mandy MooresThis Is Ussalary? According to Deadline, Moorea along with the other six regulars of the original series Ventimiglia, Metz, Brown, Hartley, Susan Kelechi Watson and Chris Sullivan all received $ 2 million in cash bonuses ahead of This Is Us season 6 in January 2022. In addition to this bonus, senior This Is Us Ussast members such as Moore earn $ 250,000 per episode, according to The Hollywood Reporter. In total, that means Moores This Is Us’s salary base is $ 4.5 million for the entire season, with even higher salary potential given that this figure is based on the contract renegotiation with NBC in 2018.

Prior to their 2018 pay raise, This Is Uscast had variable salaries. Considering Moore was among the best-known before she starred in This Is Us, her starting salary was in the upper range of $ 85,000 per episode compared to actors like Hartley and Metz, who were making $ 40,000.

What is Mandy Moores net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Mandy Moores ‘net worth is $ 14 million in 2022. Moores’ net worth is due to the aforementioned films like 2001s The Princess Diaries, 2002s A Walk to Remember, 2010s Tangled, and of course, her Fan favorite role in the NBC television series, This Is Us. But Mandy Moores’ net worth is also getting a major boost from her music career.

Moore has been publishing music since 1999. At the age of 15, she dropped out of high school to focus on recording her debut album, So Real, which received platinum certification from the RIAA. Prior to its release in December 1999, Moore toured with NSYNC and the Backstreet Boys. A year later, Moore released his second studio album, I Wanna Be With You. The album was a hit, debuting at No. 21 on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart and earning her the Kids Choice Awards for Favorite Rising Star for the album in 2000. Her self-titled third studio album, Mandy Moore, was released the following year. in 2001.

Moore then released his fourth and fifth albums in 2003 and 2007, respectively. Her 2003 record, titled Coverage, is a collection of covers and debuted at No. 14 on the Billboard 200 chart. Meanwhile, her fifth studio album, Wild Hope, debuted at No. 30 on the Billboard 200. In 2009, Moore released her sixth studio album, Amanda Leigh. The album which is named after her first and middle names ended up being her last released in over 10 years until her seventh and most recent album, Silver Landings, was released in March 2020.

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. EST on NBC.

For more on This Is Us, check out NBC’s beloved official companion book, This is Us: Lessons in Life and How to Live. The book highlights heartfelt scenes from the start of the This Is Us journey, including over 140 pages of exclusive quotes, lessons and photos taken from Season 1 through Season 3 of the Golden Globe and Emmy-winning series. . This Is Us: Lessons in Life and How to Live is divided into six sections devoted to Loving, Healing, Losing, Introducing Yourself, Making Decisions, and Living, with advice and thoughtful examples from Jack’s onscreen life. , Rebecca, Kate, Kevin and Randall Pearson. It’s the perfect gift for yourself, friends, or family members who are fans of the NBC series, especially as viewers remember the show’s most memorable moments leading up to the finale.

