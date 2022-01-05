UK travel industry urges ministers to halt international coronavirus testing | travel and leisure





The travel industry is urging ministers to remove all remaining coronavirus testing requirements for international travelers, arguing that this is damaging the travel sector and will not affect the spread of Omicron variants.

Manchester Airports Group (MAG) and the British Airways Trade Association said in a joint statement that the investigation into travel restrictions supports the position that the removal of the travel test requirement will not affect overall case rates and hospitalizations in the UK.

In this study, the two organizations indicated that domestic rather than international regulation would be the only way to reduce the domestic spread of Omicron.

Ministers introduced additional testing requirements in late November and early December because of fears about the spread of the newly identified strain.

All passengers arriving in the UK must undergo a pre-departure coronavirus test two days before departure, but slightly different time limits apply in the four countries. Additionally, travelers must undergo PCR testing within the first two days of arrival.

MAG, the UK’s largest airport group, which operates Manchester, Stansted and the East Midlands airports, was ruled out of a pre-departure inspection requirement and before the government reviewed its international travel rules on Wednesday.

MAGs CEO Charlie Cornish and Airlines UK CEO Tim Alderslade have urged the UK government to lift the emergency restrictions immediately.

They said: Travel restrictions are costing the travel industry and the UK economy as a whole, putting jobs at risk and delaying the recovery of one of our most important sectors. Therefore, it is important not to be in place for more than a day longer than necessary.

MAG said the number of passengers at the airport dropped by more than 30% in early December after the new test requirements were introduced.

MAG chief of staff Tim Hawkins said the group understood that travel restrictions would be lifted unless they play a useful role in limiting the spread of the virus.

He told the BBC Radio 4s Today program: Between October and November, passengers responded very positively to the lifting of travel restrictions and we were seeing a good level of recovery. But new measures at the end of November and December have pushed that figure down by about a third.

This document was amended on 5 January 2022 to clarify the details of pre-departure coronavirus testing for people entering the UK.

