Biden says more Pfizer pills will ship this week





President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that another batch of Pfizer’s Covid-19 treatment pills were being shipped this week as the US government doubled its drug order amid an unprecedented wave of infections caused by the variant highly contagious from omicron.

Biden on Tuesday ordered the government to purchase an additional 10 million courses of Pfizer’s oral antiviral treatment, Paxlovid. With this new order, the United States has committed to purchase at least 20 million courses from Pfizer.

The Biden administration is speeding up delivery of the first 10 million treatments through June from September, according to the White House. Pfizer, in a statement announcing the new U.S. order on Tuesday, said the remaining 10 million courses would be shipped by the end of September.

A Pfizer employee checks boxes containing Paxlovid, COVID-19 treatment pills, at a distribution center in Memphis, Tennessee, in this undated photo.

Pfizer | Reuters

“I am happy to say that on Christmas Eve we shipped the first batch of these pills that we have purchased and received, and more will be shipped this week,” Biden said in a televised speech about his fight strategy. against omicron.

As the president said production is in full swing, he noted that the complex chemistry involved in making the pills means it can take a considerable amount of time between production and patients.

The White House, in a statement, said the U.S. government would receive the pills as soon as they rolled off the production line. Biden is also ready to offer Pfizer all the resources it needs to manufacture the pills, including using the Defense Production Act if necessary, according to the White House.

“These pills will dramatically reduce hospitalizations and deaths from Covid-19,” Biden said. “They are a game-changer and have the potential to dramatically alter the impact of Covid-19.”

The United States recorded more than one million new infections on Monday, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. The single-day record total could be partly due to a delay in reporting over the holiday weekend, when a number of states did not publish new cases.

However, the seven-day average for new infections also hit a record high of over 480,000 cases, nearly double the previous week, according to a CNBC analysis of Hopkins data.

Pfizer’s treatment, Paxlovid, was 89% effective in preventing hospitalizations and death from Covid in a study of more than 2,000 high-risk adults, according to the company.

The Food and Drug Administration cleared treatment in December for patients 12 years and older with mild to moderate Covid who are at the highest risk of hospitalization or death. The five-day twice-daily treatment is available by prescription only.

Paxlovid is given as three tablets, two nirmatrelvir tablets and one ritonavir tablet. Nirmatrelvir blocks an enzyme that the virus needs to replicate while the HIV drug ritonavir helps slow the patient’s metabolism to allow Pfizer’s pill to stay active in the body longer to fight the virus. .

Treatment could help ease pressure on health systems by keeping people, especially those who are not vaccinated, out of hospitals as Covid cases continue to rise.

Biden said the unvaccinated should be “alarmed” by omicron, warning that many people who have not received vaccines will become infected and suffer from serious illness.

“Some will die needlessly,” Biden said. “The unvaccinated occupy hospital beds and clutter emergency rooms and intensive care units. This displaces other people who need to access these hospitals.”

Biden said fully vaccinated people, and especially those who have received booster doses, are highly protected against serious illnesses caused by omicron. He again encouraged all eligible people to get vaccinated and boosted.

“You can still catch Covid but it’s highly unlikely, very unlikely, that you will get seriously ill,” Biden said of those who took the precautions. “We are seeing cases of Covid-19 among vaccinated workplaces across America, including here in the White House, but if you are vaccinated and boosted you are highly protected.”

About 98,000 Americans have been hospitalized with Covid-19, according to a seven-day average of Department of Health and Human Services data as of January 3, up 32% from the previous week.

– CNBC’s Nate Rattner contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2022/01/04/biden-doubles-us-order-of-pfizer-covid-treatment-pills-speeds-delivery-as-omicron-rages.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos