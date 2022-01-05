PS5 stock UK – Live: Game, Currys and Smyths Restock Update and PSVR 2 Headset News





It was 2022, and anyway, the PlayStation 5 (PS5), launched in November 2020 a year ago, is still hard to find in the UK both online and in stores. Production of Sony game consoles has been slowed by supply problems triggered by the coronavirus pandemic and a worldwide chip shortage.

But if it’s your New Year’s resolution to finally get your hands on one, don’t be afraid. The IndyBest team is here to help. December was the best month for restocking on record, with multiple restocks from Smyths Toys, Currys, PlayStation Direct, ShopTo,Very,Littlewoods,Game,Studio,Argos,EE,BT,Asda,AO,John Lewis & Partners,Amazon. It remains to be seen whether this trend will continue through January. This month has been so quiet I can’t really talk about console restocking so far. But with Christmas break fast approaching, retailers have benefited from doubts as January progresses, anticipating bigger and better things.

Our live blog provides up-to-date insight into the inventory of all major UK retailers, both online and in-store, as well as details about the rumored launch, as well as the latest PS5 games and snapshot accessories. Keep scrolling for the latest information.

Alistair Charlton5 January 2022 11:30

1641380421Best 4K TV for your new PS5

While waiting for the next PS5 restock, it’s time to think about upgrading your TV. The PS5 outputs video in 4K resolution and can even handle games running at 120 frames per second. Not all TVs are manageable, so if you want to see your new console running at its best, a new TV may be worth it.

We’ve rounded up 9 of the best 4K TVs currently available from manufacturers like Samsung, LG, Sony, Panasonic and more. And the good news is that we don’t have to spend a lot of money to start with 4K TVs priced under 400 on our favorite TVs.

Alistair Charlton5 January 2022 11:00

1641379521John Lewis Will you be restocking soon?

To be honest, we wouldn’t bet on it. John Lewis may be a good fit for luxury bedding and smart kitchenware, but retailers haven’t shown much interest in stocking the PlayStation 5. We only saw one restock on the JL website in October and one restock in November. It will be re-stocked on December 29th of last month.

Alistair Charlton5 January 2022 10:45

Alistair Charlton5 January 2022 10:25

1641376221 When did Currys last have a PS5 restock?

Currys is one of several stores that have processed shoppers for multiple PS5 restocks through December. The console went on sale at electronics retailers on December 2, 7, 14, 17, 21, 22, 24 and 28, giving gamers plenty of opportunities to buy a PS5.

For now, after such a busy month, it’s no surprise that Currys is out of stock on the PS5. Hopefully this will change again soon, but there is currently no indication of when that will be.

Alistair Charlton5 January 2022 09:50

1641375321 Can I buy a PS5 directly from Sony?

yes you can Sony launched the PlayStation Direct online store in the UK late last year. But surprisingly, the PS5 is currently out of stock. There’s no word on when new stock will arrive, but hopefully it won’t be too long, especially since the console hasn’t been available on PS Direct since December 16th.

Alistair Charlton5 January 2022 09:35

1641374421How to Buy a PS5 on High Street

The PS5 is currently sold out everywhere online and there isn’t much stock in physical stores either. However, there are a few things you can do to increase your chances of spotting your PS5 in the wild. The first is Game, where every store has their own Twitter account and is often used to share news about console inventory. This Twitter listing shows all tweets from all gaming stores across the UK, so keep an eye out for news about PS5s for sale at those links.

Another option is to visit the Smyths Toys website. The Smyths Toys website has a tool to check console inventory in all stores. Unfortunately, we don’t currently have a list of consoles, but this tool will be updated even if a single console is available in one store, so it’s worth keeping an eye on.

Alistair Charlton5 January 2022 09:20

1641373521 When Smyths Toys Expects New PS5 Stock

The Smyths Toys website is generally very good at predicting when new PS5 stock will arrive. However, since the new year, the situation has become somewhat ambiguous. Instead of saying the stock will arrive by the end of this month, as always, the site now says: No stock. Estimated inventory: TBC 2022.

You said it was vague. I hope this is just a hangover for the new year and the website hasn’t been updated yet to account for the stock coming in late January. At least we hope that’s the case.

Alistair Charlton5 January 2022 09:05

Can I play PS4 games on my 1641372621PS5?

You can definitely do it! The overwhelming majority of PS4 games you own are playable on PS5. All games purchased through the PlayStation Store can be downloaded on PS4 and played on next-generation consoles.

If you have a PS5 disc edition, you can also insert a PS4 disc here to play. Obviously the digital edition of the console doesn’t have a physical disc slot, so you can’t play the PS4 discs you own. We’ve put together a list of our favorite PS4 games, most of which have dropped in price since the PS5 came out.

Alistair Charlton5 January 2022 08:50

16413717912022 Was the PS5 back in stock?

Not yet. When it comes to PS5 restocking, the start of the year has been rather slow. This wasn’t much of a surprise given how many restockings were made at the end of December. It’s been one of the best months for PS5s in the 14 months that stocks landed at Smyths Toys,Currys,PlayStation Direct,ShopTo,Very,Littlewoods,Game,Studio,Argos,EE,BT,Asda,AO. , John Lewis & Partners and Amazon.

But don’t lose hope because we’re sure more consoles will be coming soon. If December taught us that the global production bottleneck that is slowing PS5 inventory is easing, and consoles should start shipping with retailers more regularly through 2022.

Alistair Charlton5 January 2022 08:36

