COVID: Suspension of pre-departure testing for returning travelers to the UK | business news





Pre-departure screening is no longer required for returning travelers to the UK, the government will announce at a later date.

Sky News is aware that reviewing travel restrictions today will lift restrictions that were put in place a month ago to help prevent the spread of Omicron variants.

It comes after British Airways and the Manchester Airport Group trade organization have called for lifting all COVID test restrictions, saying they will not have a real impact on the UK’s micron level.

For a more accessible video player, please use the Chrome browser.

0:33 Javid: all countries removed from red list

Recent figures show that 1 in 25 British people contracted COVID-19 just before Christmas.

Currently, fully vaccinated travelers to the UK are required to undergo a pre-departure test and self-isolate upon arrival until a negative test results.

Those who have not been vaccinated must self-isolate for 10 days upon arrival.

Last month, the government removed all 11 countries from the travel “red list”, partially reversing stricter restrictions to contain the spread of Omicron abroad.

British Airways said at the time that the expensive tests and quarantines imposed on travelers should also be removed for the same reason, and it has now repeated its claim.

The trade organization that operates Manchester, London Stanstead and East Midlands airports and MAG made the latest call, citing research commissioned by consulting firm Oxera and analytics firm Edge Health. I did.

Image: British Airways owner shares rise earlier this week

They said the study showed that the removal of all testing requirements for international travel this month would not affect the spread of Omicron in the UK.

It was also found that the introduction of pre-departure and second-day PCR testing in late November and early December had little effect on the spread of Omicron in the UK compared to the scenario in which the 1-day, 2-day antigen testing policy is maintained. same.

Companies said tightening travel restrictions hit the sector last month, estimating a 30% hit to passenger recovery.

They then found that additional testing of the Omicron reduced the British aviation sector’s economic contribution by £60 million per share, according to a separate study commissioned by Oxera at the time.

MAG chief executive Charlie Cornish and British Airways chief executive Tim Alderslade said in a joint statement that the health minister would not impose any form of regulation if ohmicron is already dominant. He said he acknowledged the fact that the value was greatly reduced.

“This latest study by Oxera and Edge Health clearly supports the position that we can completely eliminate the travel testing requirement without affecting overall case rates and hospitalizations in the UK,” they said.

“This instills confidence that the UK government can push for the immediate removal of these emergency restrictions and gives people back the freedom to travel abroad to meet their loved ones, explore new places and create new business opportunities. You should.

“Travel restrictions are costing the travel industry and the UK economy as a whole, putting jobs at risk and delaying the recovery of one of our most important sectors.

“So it’s important that they don’t stay in place for longer than necessary during the day.”

Fears about the Omicron variant and the tighter restrictions imposed before Christmas have already been found to affect demand for Tui and Ryanair.

However, it has recently created a more optimistic outlook for the aviation sector, hoping that the situation will ease in light of suggestions that Omicron will cause less serious illness than other variants.

Shares of British Airways’ owner, International Airlines Group (IAG) and other airlines rose sharply on Tuesday, helping the London stock index enjoy a strong rebound on the first trading day of the new year.

