Season 6, Episode 1, “The Challenger”

This Is Us is a looping show, so it seems only fitting that the premiere of its final season immediately fired me to see its pilot again. I wanted to see the partially edited scene in this episode, where a joyful, aimless 36-year-old Kevin monologue at his young relationship with the space trauma of his childhood. I mean, damn it, it’s not like he’s going to end a 40 year old man who keeps talking about the Challenger explosion, Jack tries to reassure Rebecca as they worry about find out if they properly handled the fallout from the national tragedy. But Kevin’s opening scene in The Pilot is just a long, half-joking monologue about how watching the Challenger explode in sophomore marked the moment his life took a turn for the worse. The day he gave up on doing something meaningful because trying to change the world only exploded into small pieces all over Florida.

The premiere of the sixth and final season of This Is Us doesn’t go so far as to admit that the Challenger explosion is the biggest defining event in the Big Three’s young life. But he uses that real-life 1986 tragedy as a way to explore the central coping mechanisms that have defined these characters over the past six seasons: Kate is optimistic to the point of naivety. Randall suppresses his own feelings under a compulsive sense of responsibility towards others. And Kevin lives in denial to the point of delusion. If there’s one thing This Is Us is good at, it’s knowing its characters inside and out. And this is the quality that is most exposed in this poignant, funny and melancholy first.

I actually like being able to spend all of this criticism digging into character stuff like that without having to chop up a big twist and what that means for the future of the series. The only twist here is that there is no twist. This premiere doesn’t revisit the future timeline where Rebecca is on her deathbed or even the near timeline where Kate marries her boss Philip (which was the major reveal of last season’s finale). Instead, The Challenger confidently deploys the classic This Is Us model of current storylines for the entire Pearson family with a meaningful throwback to their past.

There are some sometimes awkward exhibits that bring our characters back to where they are today: Kevin and Madison struggle to define boundaries in their somewhat awkward co-parenting relationship after they call off their marriage. Kate and Toby are trying to make a part-time long distance relationship work now that he has a job that requires him to be in San Francisco three days a week. Randall uses this heartbreaking season four home invasion to fuel his next steps as a city councilor. And Rebecca is dealing with her worsening state of memory loss, which is confirmed to involve plaque formation in her brain.

While Kate and Kevin’s guidelines flow naturally from what happened last season, Randall and Rebecca’s stuff is more like the sons the show originally planned for season five, before Mandy’s pregnancy. Moores, the pandemic, and the global racial calculus of 2020 won’t cause the series to adjust its plans. For the most part, however, the show succeeds without too much awkwardness. Of course, it’s a little weird to see Randall describe the heist as one of the defining traumas of the last two years of his life when he barely mentioned it last season, just like it’s weird to seeing the series exist in a world where the pandemic is no longer even a vague concern in anyone’s life. But I’d rather the show cut its losses and return to its most compelling lines than stick to things out of obligation.

The Challenger’s most heartbreaking moments revolve around Rebeccas’ memory loss, which the episode renders in a subtly evocative way. Putting ourselves inside Rebeccas’ head as she struggles to remember the word van is a clever and nuanced way to make Rebecca an active character in this storyline, rather than presenting her primarily as a burden on the Big Three. When she barks The red shit! in the midst of the Big Three’s 41st birthday party is haunting her family as they seem to come out of nowhere. But it’s haunting for us because we understand exactly where it’s coming from.

What a thing to be a parent, young Rebecca sighs at one point. What a thing to be a kid, replies Jack. What makes This Is Us’s timeline-hopping premise so special is that it allows the series to stay grounded in both of these perspectives at once, across all stages of life. In this episode alone, we see Rebecca as a child taking a train trip with her father, a mother looking after her young children, and a grandmother aged 70 and over who begins to take into account that Shell must soon be the one we’re looking at. after again. These ever-changing lenses humanize these characters in a much more three-dimensional way than you would usually get in a family drama, where each character would be inserted into a central defining role within their family.

At its heart, however, This Is Us is a show about parents and kids. And while Jack once seemed to be the defining parental figure of the Pearson family, recent seasons have slowly repositioned Rebecca as the truly underrated center of the Pearson family. So a farewell season that puts her front and center seems appropriate. The realization that little Kevin quietly comes after watching the Challenger explode is that his parents are going to die one day. And while Jack’s traumatic death devastated the Pearson family for years, one hopes Rebeccas’s slow decline could be different. That after all the work and growth the Pearsons have done over the past six years, there will be room for light among darkness and peace among pain.

Given that Kevin and Randall often argue over which of them has been most neglected by their parents, it’s fascinating that Kate is actually the one Rebecca and Jack totally ignore as they rehash their post-Challenger fears. for the future of their children. Plus, while Rebecca makes reference to Randall as a catcher in Rye, I think there’s more than a little Holden Caulfield in Kevin Dent an impulsive, aimless lost soul that doesn’t really feel like it. comfortable expressing his feelings around his sister. There is so much great Beth comedy in this episode. I particularly liked it. It’s all sort of room as Randall tries to pull her into the next room for a private conversation. The scene with Phillip breaking up with his girlfriend was so stilted and cliché, I thought it was going to be revealed that they were rehearsing a play. I’m not sure how they’re already rebooting The Manny when it was only canceled in the world two seasons ago. But Kevin returning to play the father is another fun time to come full circle. Cronin Cullen gives a highly effective performance on a stage as domestic invader David Watkins, the struggling drug addict who inspires Randall to prioritize addiction issues in his neighborhood. I’ll be curious to see if he’s gone for good or if the show is coming back to him. On the This Is Us romance front: Malik writes love letters Deja from Harvard. Madison has a new beautiful potential book club named Elijah (good for her !!!!!). And Rebecca forces a reluctant Nicky to finally go in search of her lost love Sally.

