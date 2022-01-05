I-84 through the gorge and US 26 on Mount Hood reopen





Snow and whiteout conditions closed Interstate 84 through the Columbia River Gorge until about 11 p.m. Monday, when it reopened for two-way travel.

The Oregon Department of Transportation kept the road closed for 19 hours due to hazardous weather conditions that caused multiple crashes and vehicle skids. There will likely be snow along the causeway Tuesday and freezing rain is possible near Hood River. Vehicles must carry chains or traction tires.

UPDATE 11:45 am Tuesday: ODOT announced that US 26 is now open from Rhododendron to OR 216 / milepost 72.

Crews continue to work on clearing US 26 over Mount Hood as several feet of fresh snow closed the road on Monday. Semi-trucks were lined up along the road near Rhododendron on the west side and at Frog Lake, mile post 62 to the east.

Authorities have offered no estimate of when the road will reopen. Oregon 35 south of Hood River at Mount Hood is also closed.

Many schools have been closed or transferred to distance learning in the gorges and foothills of the Cascades. For a full list of school delays and closures, see our school closures page: oregonlive.com/weather/page/oregon_school_closures_delays.html

Those hoping to cross the Cascades can use the US 22/20 over Santiam Pass and the Oregon 58 at Willamette Pass, but conditions are dangerous with blowing snow and slippery roads. Santiam Pass was closed Monday afternoon due to accidents and a snow slide on the east side of the pass.

Tombstone Pass, US 20, is closed at mile markers 43-71.

Snow is expected throughout Tuesday at elevations above 2,000 feet.

Snow is also likely in the Coast Ranges early Tuesday, even below pass levels. A winter weather advisory has been issued for areas near US 26 and the Sunset rest area for snow accumulation until approximately 6 p.m. Use caution and carry traction devices.

