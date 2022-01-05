UK Meteorological Agency issues snow and ice warnings for Merseyside hit by Arctic explosion





The National Weather Service has issued a snow and ice warning for Merseyside.

Britain suffered sub-zero weather that was swept across the country as a result of an Arctic storm.

A yellow alert was issued across the region this morning, warning that “frozen areas could disrupt travel”.

READ MORE: Exact date and time of snow, as warned by the National Weather Service

The Bureau of Meteorology has urged people to beware of “ice on some untreated roads, pavements and bike lanes” as a result of frosty conditions.

The Bureau of Meteorology also issued a snow and ice warning on Friday as winter showers are expected to affect areas in the northwest, including Merseyside.

Warnings are issued at 12 a.m. and 10 a.m. Snow is expected primarily in Knowsley, Sefton and St Helens.

The Bureau of Meteorology said, “From Thursday to Friday, frequent overnight winter showers from the west are likely to result in new snow in areas above 200 m (mainly about 2-5 cm, possibly up to 10 cm at the highest point, showers are the most frequent).

“When snow falls below this level, temporary sludge builds up and freezes, creating dangerous patches of ice that keep the sky clear long enough.

“The shower will change from low levels to rain gradually through Friday morning, followed by sleet and then steady west through the afternoon before raining and conditions become mild.”

The warning comes as the UK prepares for temperatures that could drop to minus 10 degrees Celsius in the days after it ends mildly through 2021.

Meteorological Agency Clare Nasir told The Mirror: “We expect temperatures to drop very quickly, so we expect widespread frosts, plunges, -3 degrees and -4 degrees in England and Wales and -10 degrees in the Scottish snowfields.” said. .”

Sign up here to receive our newsletter with the latest news, sports and updates from Liverpool ECHO.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/uk-world-news/met-office-issues-snow-ice-22647496 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos