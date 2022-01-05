2022 K-Beauty Trend | Magic





It is no exaggeration to say that Korean Beauty, or K-Beauty, has forever changed the way we think about skincare and makeup. And we don’t complain.

K-Beauty promotes a skin-first approach to beauty. This has undoubtedly supported demand for brands like Glossier and Ordinary. Rather than covering the skin with a heavy product, it is important to let the skin’s natural luster permeate.

In our quest to achieve the legendary glass skin (or is it now about mirror skin?), we set out to test out a variety of K-Beauty trends, from the original 10-step skincare routine to a Vaseline soak and slugs. Enjoyed it. Expect the best.

As 2022 approaches and you start thinking about your most important New Year’s resolutions, there has never been a better time to incorporate K-Beauty trends into your daily routine. Especially after beating our skin often takes on the festive season (Baileys, we’re watching you).

With this in mind, GLAMOR spoke with a range of K-Beauty experts to get a scoop on all the trends it expects to explode in 2022.

Mlusine Tran, founder of Ksame Beauty, predicts:

The rise of a stage 1 or stage 2 beauty routine

K-Beauty is notorious for its 10-step K-Beauty routine, which in my opinion is far from the truth. We are seeing new hybrid products like Dr Ceuracle Kombucha Essence that combine toners, creams and essences in one product, and the less you get the more you access.

Mlusine recommends Dr Ceuracle Kombucha Essence.

minimal formula

“Formulas containing 10 or fewer ingredients, brands such as iUNIK are at the forefront of this trend. Customers are at the forefront of this trend. Customers are accustomed to simple Turn to the formula.

MlusinerecommendsiUNIK Tea Tree Relief Serum.

healthy shine

Lastly, the pursuit of healthy radiance is very popular with K-Beauty. Concentrating on healthy skin with confidence in your own skin is one of the main trends in Korean beauty (forget glass skin or seven skin method), a simple routine with nutrition and whitening ingredients such as propolis, ceramide, and hyaluronic acid.

Mlusine recommends Istree Acid Moist Cream.

Sarah Oh, founder of Oh My Gloss, predicts:

The rise of mask-friendly beauty

COVID-19 is still a big global issue and continuous wearing of a mask can irritate your skin. K-Beauty is all about soothing and soothing the skin, so skincare products that help protect and strengthen the skin barrier are essential.

Smart beauty at home

Smart beauty tools for home use will also emerge as a new trend this year. Beauty devices can provide home solutions for a variety of skin problems. Without having to leave the house, you can tailor it to your needs at home with an LED mask, galvanic massager or water peeling facial.

Elisa Lee, owner of Dot Dot Skin and Soko Beauty, predicts:

The revival of vitamin A products

“We expect more and more brands to launch products containing vitamin A, retinol/retinal and bakuchiol. Dr. Different was one of the first to bring a retinol cream to the market, and it became very popular. “

As skin wellness expert and renowned cosmetologist Mimi Luzon predicts:

A new focus on sustainable beauty

There is a growing demand for sustainable products such as vegan makeup, recycled packaging and multipurpose products. You need products that you use multiple times to create a minimal beauty routine and a product that’s perfect for travel. Expected to create a value of $13 billion by 2027, K-beauty follows trends while maintaining its simplicity and intrinsic value.

