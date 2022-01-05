Khloe Kardashian will ‘never’ bring back Tristan Thompson: Details





Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson. Larry Marano / Shutterstock; MEGA

Think again. Tristan Thompson may have seen a romantic future with Khlo Kardashian, but his ex isn’t ready to forgive him for flirting with Maralee Nichols.

Tristan wants to make it all right with Khlo, an insider tells Us Weekly the NBA star, 30, and reality TV star, 37, exclusively to Us Weekly. He wants to win her back, but she’ll never take him back romantically after learning about her cheating. It was the final straw.

A month after we confirmed that Nichols had welcomed a son she claimed was Thompsons, the athlete admitted he was the father of the child.

Today, the results of the paternity test reveal that I have fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions, he wrote via Instagram Stories on Monday January 3. Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to raising our son amicably.

In another Instagram story the same day, the Sacramento Kings player publicly apologized to Kardashian. The couple, who share daughter True, 3, were still dating when Thompson met Nichols in March 2021.

Khlo, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the grief and humiliation I caused you. You don’t deserve the way I’ve treated you over the years, wrote the native of Canada. My actions certainly don’t match the way I see you. I have the greatest respect and love for you. It doesn’t matter what you can think of. Once again, I am incredibly sorry.

Although the former Revenge Body host has not publicly apologized for Thompson, the insider tells us that she remains strong for her daughter. Her family and best friends really are her biggest support system, the source adds.

The former Keeping Up With the Kardashians and former Boston Celtics player got over their share of drama during their romance, which began in 2016. Before Trues arrived in April 2018, Thompson was surprised in cheating with several women.

The duo stayed together at the time, but they split 10 months later after the basketball star kissed Jordyn Woods, then BFF’s Kylie Jenners.

A year and a half later, the couple rekindled their romance while isolating themselves together during the coronavirus pandemic. Khlo is hopeful that Tristan has changed for good and will continue to grow and be the great and loyal partner he has been throughout their time together during their forties, an insider told Us in August 2020.

Less than a year later, however, the couple broke up again. There was no drama, a source told Us about the on-off duo in June 2021. Things just didn’t work out.

With reporting by Diana Cooper

Tune in to Us Weekly’s Hot Hollywood as each week Us Editors feature the hottest entertainment news!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.usmagazine.com/celebrity-news/news/khloe-kardashian-will-never-take-tristan-thompson-back-details/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos