Watch This Is Us cast reveal which characters they relate to





The stars of “This Is Us” do an amazing job portraying their onscreen characters, so it may come as a surprise that, in real life, several of the actors can identify even more with other members of the Pearson clan.

During an interview with TODAY, Milo Ventimiglia, who plays family patriarch Jack, revealed that he connects strongly with Jack but he also can relate to other male characters on the show.

“Of course, yeah, I cant walk away from Jack. I mean, I got a beard and the hair and whatnot,” Ventimiglia said, laughing. “But, you know, I definitely can connect to every single character on this show.”

Sterling K. Brown as Randall, Susan Kelechi Watson as Beth, Milo Ventimiglia as Jack, Justin Hartley as Kevin, Mandy Moore as Rebecca, Chrissy Metz as Kate, Chris Sullivan as Toby.NBC

“I mean, the human struggles of what everyone experiences … I mean, theres moments where, lets say, William and that desire to hang on to life, but it just slips through his fingers like smoke. I mean, I definitely feel that one all the time, “Ventimiglia continued. “Randalls want to always do good, definitely identify with that … Kevin, I mean, Im an actor. I 1,000% identify with Kevin in like maybe, maybe a micro way, micro way. Which probably means like, massive way.

“Theres not one person, one member of the cast, that I think I couldnt see myself in, in any given moment,” he added.

Caitlin Thomas, who plays Kevins ex-fianc Madison, finds herself relating to Randall’s wife, Beth, whos played onscreen by Susan Kelechi Watson.

Just because I am a new mom and also a working actor. So I feel like, as weve seen in Beths story, shes kind of always trying to find the balance between her dance studio and her passion in life and being a mother, “said Thomas.” So, I think identify a lot with that kind of struggle and finding that balance. “

As for Watson, she said she spent the first four seasons of the show identifying with Kevin, who’s played by Justin Hartley.

“I definitely understood his journey. And you know, I would always tell Justin, I was like, Youre my favorite. I could always identify with what he was going through,” said Watson. “And I could I understand there was something about him that I dont know if it was his need to want to go deeper or his need to, like, really find himself, his need to just not be this one thing as an actor and to go deeper into himself and kind of build a family and all these things … That felt really honest. “

“For me, I was like, ‘OK, I totally get that,'” added Watson, who added that Hartley “plays the hell out of” the character.

Interestingly, Watson’s connection to Kevin isn’t a one-way street. Hartley revealed that he can identify with Beth. “I feel like shes doing a lot of juggling … She manages a lot of things. People rely on her quite a bit. She gives good advice,” Hartley explained.

Hartley also feels a connection to the character of Uncle Nicky, played by Griffin Dunne, because, he said, Nicky has “grit.”

Meanwhile, Dunne, like Watson, found himself identifying with Kevin.

“You know, being an actor, but I think (Kevin’s) vanity and neurosis and ambition and conflict with his own ambition and his sort of problems and in relationships, his sort of problems strike me as familiar,” he explained.

Though Chris Sullivan, who plays Kates husband Toby, is also able to put himself in the shoes of other characters, he feels he was tailor-made to play Toby.

“I think thats part of the fascinating part about the show is the writing is so specific and the characters are so detailed that theres some little way for anybody to connect and to find their way into the story,” said Sullivan.

“But I mean, obviously, Toby, and I Toby is the closest character Ive ever played to myself,” he continued, adding, “I dont know if thats a coincidence or, or if thats just how its evolved over the seasons, but yeah, I think Toby and I are probably still pretty close. “

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.today.com/popculture/tv/watch-us-cast-reveal-characters-relate-rcna10776 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos