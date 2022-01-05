US, UK see record number of COVID cases due to Omicron riot





According to data from Johns Hopkins University, the United States reported more than 1 million new cases of COVID-19 on Monday after the long New Year’s weekend, and the Omicron variant has spread at a staggering rate.

Also on Tuesday, the UK reported 200,000 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, breaking the previous record for virus transmission.

The United States has set a world record with 1,080,211 new cases, but the number of cases reported on Monday is typically higher than any other day due to weekend tally delays, especially after the three-day holiday weekend.

However, compared to last Monday, the number is twice the number of daily confirmed cases.

The seven-day moving average, where experts are more reliable, was 486,000 per day as of Monday evening, the university said.

The new figures come a day after America’s chief infectious disease adviser, Anthony Fauci, added that the U.S. is experiencing a “near vertical increase” in COVID-19 cases and the peak may only be weeks away.

Cars line up at a COVID test site across the river from downtown Cincinnati in Covington, Kentucky, on Monday, January 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

According to government modeling, in the week ending December 25, the most contagious mutant strain of Omicron accounted for approximately 59% of U.S. cases.

Fauci said the experience in South Africa, where the strain was first discovered at the end of November and quickly peaked and then subsided almost quickly, gave some hope.

However, a senior World Health Organization (WHO) official warned Tuesday that it cannot be considered as a template for what the strain might look like as South Africa’s low hospitalization and mortality rates due to the Omicron strain surge in other countries.

The UN Health Agency’s COVID-19 case manager, Dr. Abdi Mahamud drew attention to the separation between the number of cases and deaths in the country, which first announced the emergence of a new, rapidly spreading strain.

Mahamud said on Tuesday that South Africa has a very low level in terms of hospitalizations and that the death toll remains very low. But he said the phenomenon cannot be extrapolated from South Africa to other countries. Because each country is unique in its own way.

According to recent tally, WHO said 128 countries had confirmed cases of the new strain, which first appeared in South Africa in November, but said it was believed to also have the variant in many other regions without full testing capabilities.

Wednesday, December 15, 2021 Sandile Cele, a researcher at the African Health Research Institute in Durban, South Africa, is studying an micronized variant of the COVID-19 virus. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay)

Mahamud points out that Omicron has shown almost unprecedented contagiousness against the virus.

He points out that the number of cases in the United States, where more and more hospitalizations are occurring, is increasing significantly. However, he cites a growing body of research showing that Omicron affects the upper respiratory tract, while other versions cause severe pneumonia that ravages lung function and causes many deaths.

This could be good news, Mahamud said, but more research is needed to see the full picture.

In recent weeks, mortality and hospitalization rates in the United States have been lower than previous COVID surges. With 9,382 deaths over the past seven days, the country’s death toll has declined by 10% per week.

On Tuesday, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) signed two measures to increase access to additional doses of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine.

The CDC recommends reducing the recommended interval between doses of Pfizer booster doses from 6 months to 5 months for people who have received the initial Pfizer vaccine.

Medical staff administer the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Nicosia, the capital of Cyprus, on January 2, 2022. (Iakovos Hatzistavrou/AFP)

The FDA has not changed the recommended booster interval for people who have received other vaccines. The booster dose for Johnson & Johnson is 2 months and the Moderna vaccine can be given 6 months after the first dose.

The CDC’s decision followed the US Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) action on Monday. The FDA has also approved Pfizer Booster injections for children aged 12 to 15 years. The CDC has not issued any recommendations on this, but the CDC Expert Advisory Board is expected to address the issue at its Wednesday meeting.

Sweden’s King Carl XVI Gustav and Queen Silvia tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday and are self-isolating at home with mild symptoms in accordance with current regulations.

The Swedish royal family said in a statement that the king and queen had both completed three doses of the vaccine and tested positive on Monday evening and are in good spirits under the circumstances.

It was not immediately known when and where the royal couple became infected, but officials said they were looking for a possible source.

The news comes after Swedish health authorities reported that Sweden, a country of 10 million, set a new daily record for COVID-19 cases on December 30, with 11,507 new infections. The previous daily record of 11,376 cases was recorded a year ago. end of December 2020.

King Carl XVI Gustav of Sweden poses during a visit to the Beaumont mansion in Poe, southwest France, on October 8, 2018. (AP Photo/Bob Edme)

Meanwhile, Germany has eased travel restrictions to the UK, South Africa and seven other South African countries that have been imposed since the emergence of a new strain of Omicron coronavirus.

Nine countries were removed from Germany’s list of regions with virus variants on Tuesday. Airlines and other entities are primarily limited to transporting German citizens and residents of the countries on their list. All entrants, regardless of their vaccination status, must self-isolate for 14 days.

Omicron is developing in Germany, but officials say official statistics show a very incomplete picture due to uneven testing and reporting during the current vacation period.

Germany’s Center for Disease Control and Prevention Robert Koch Institute said Tuesday that 30,561 new coronavirus cases had been reported in the last 24 hours. The officially recorded infection rate was 239.9 new cases per 100,000 residents last week. The health minister said the real rate would probably be two or three times higher.

COVID-19 has killed at least 5,441,446 people worldwide since the December 2019 outbreak, according to AFP tally from official sources on Monday.

