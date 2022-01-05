Reviews | Is inflation going to take us from pandemic to recession?





The scariest story I read on vacation had nothing to do with the winter forest fires, the Covid-flu combo, or the threat of Russia invading Ukraine. It was the superb profile of Christopher Leonard in Politico of Thomas Hoenig, a retired central banker. Hoenig made a name for himself after the 2008 financial crisis, as one of the leading members of the Federal Reserve who would not accept the efforts of then-President Ben Bernankes to float the economy on an ocean of silver.

For this, he was treated as an alarmist, even an eccentric. But what if he was right?

The question is once again topical due to the sudden rise in consumer prices of 6.8% for the year ending in November 2021 (or 4.7% if we only count the core inflation). Some mainstream economists, like Princetons Alan Blinder, argue that the root cause is too much demand for too little supply, and inflation will subside once the pandemic-induced bottlenecks are gone.

Maybe it is and we can all sleep easy. But the people who told us inflation is transient have so far been wrong. If they keep getting it wrong, the Fed will have no choice but to stop simply signaling its intentions and start raising rates sharply. To bring the last big inflation of the 1970s under control, Fed Chairman Paul Volcker raised rates up to 20%.

And this is where Hoenigs’ fears start to turn downright nightmarish.

This is because of decisions made by the Fed over a decade ago. Between 2008 and 2014, the Federal Reserve bought more than $ 3.5 trillion in federal securities from major banks to encourage lending and investment. To put that into perspective, Leonard writes, it’s roughly three times the amount of money the Fed created in its first 95 years of existence. Even after this flood of money, the Fed kept interest rates low for a decade, then injected $ 700 billion in the face of the pandemic.

Many critics have warned that all this money would ultimately have inflationary effects. They were right though, at least until recently, not in the generally expected way. The prices of consumer goods have remained relatively stable.

But asset prices, real and financial, have skyrocketed, even after the Fed reversed course and started cutting holdings. Between 2011 and 2020, the average value of an acre of farmland increased by 37%, the median selling price of a home by 58%, and the Dow Jones industrial average by 147%. It was a boon to the savvy investor class, making it difficult for the Fed to spoil the party by raising rates. For other savings account holders, employees, tenants and young people, the effects were less beneficial.

We now have an economy in which the value of assets continues to rise because we expect them to continue to rise, and in which easy money creates speculative bubbles that seem obvious to anyone who lives in it. not. Rivian Automotive, to take an example, is an electric vehicle maker that lost money while delivering a total of 156 vehicles in November. That month it went public with a market cap of just under $ 100 billion, higher than Fords or GMs.

Hoenig was pretty much the last time something like this happened, in the 1970s, when easy money encouraged bankers to take out increasingly risky loans while relying on equity assets. increasingly swollen, like farmland and oil wells, as collateral. This helped lead to 1,600 bank failures when the asset bubble burst after the Volckers rate hiked.

Hoenigs’ warning is that we may soon be staring into the teeth at something similar. Or worse. Federal debt held by the public was around 24% of GDP when Volcker became chairman of the Fed. It was 96 percent in the third quarter of last year. Non-financial corporate debt, at around $ 11.4 trillion, is almost double what it was on the eve of the Great Recession.

If inflation persists, it won’t take much of a rate hike for the cost of debt servicing to become disastrous for governments and businesses. Like a drug addict who cannot stand the agony of withdrawal, we may soon come to a point where we cannot accept the cost of controlling inflation, and instead be tempted to inflate ourselves out of our pockets. debts. It will not end well.

Even without a sharp rise in the cost of living, low interest rates did not end well politically. Do you think we would have had the political turmoil, shall we say, the revolution, that we had in 2016, if we had not created this great rift? Hoenig asked Leonardo. Didn’t we have the effects of zero interest rates that benefited some far more than others?

If general inflation were to happen, this revolution of 2016 will seem tame. Uncontrolled inflation has a bad way of becoming the father of political instability and extremism.

Everything could still be fine. Inflation could moderate on its own; gentle interventions might do the trick. But to read Hoenig’s profile is to feel the tingle of hard, bitter, probable truth.

